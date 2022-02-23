We’re going to need a lot more grid storage. New iron batteries could help.

Batteries don’t have that limitation. However, most grid-scale batteries operating today are lithium-ion batteries. Relatively expensive, they also deteriorate within a few years and are made from difficult-to-recycle materials that can burst into flames or explode. Worse, if you want to double the storage capacity of your battery array, you have to buy twice as many batteries. That makes it too expensive to store energy for longer than a few hours, says Scott Litzelman, who manages a program that focuses on long-term energy storage at ARPA-E, the US agency that funds research and development of advanced energy technologies.

Flow batteries, like the one ESS developed, store energy in tanks of liquid electrolytes—chemically active solutions that are pumped through the battery’s electrochemical cell to extract electrons. To increase a flow battery’s storage capacity, you simply increase the size of its storage tank. When the battery grows to the size of a building, those tanks become silos.

Inside the flow battery’s electrochemical cells, two electrolytes are separated by a membrane. One electrolyte flows past a positive electrode as it’s pumped through the cell, and the other electrolyte flows past a negative electrode. In ESS’s battery, these two electrolytes are identical: iron salts dissolved in water.

As the electrolytes flow through the cell, chemical reactions take place on both sides of the membrane. When an electric current is charging the battery, the electrolyte at the battery’s negative electrode gains electrons, and dissolved iron salts are deposited onto the electrode’s surface as solid iron.

When the battery discharges, the process is reversed: the electrolyte loses electrons at its negative electrode, the plated iron returns to its dissolved form, and the chemical energy in the electrolyte is converted back to electricity. At the positive electrode, the opposite process occurs: the electrolyte loses electrons and “rusts” to a brownish fluid while the battery is charging, and this process reverses during discharge.

In a conventional lithium-ion battery like the one in a mobile phone or electric car, the cell and electrolyte are contained inside a single package. “What you have at the start is what you get,” says Evans.

But with a flow battery, keeping the electrolyte in an external tank means that the energy-storing part is separate from the power-producing part. This decoupling of energy and power enables a utility to add more energy storage without also adding more electrochemical battery cells.

The trade-off is that iron batteries have much lower energy density, which means they can’t store as much energy as a lithium-ion battery of the same weight. And flow batteries require more up-front investment and maintenance than lithium-ion batteries.

However, when it comes to safely storing large amounts of energy for long periods, they’re hard to beat. And that’s exactly what grid operators will need to do a lot more of in the coming years.

Long-lasting

The batteries that utilities use today typically store power for four hours or less. That’s fine for tasks such as smoothing out short-lived frequency fluctuations and supply drops, but as the electricity sector moves toward 100% clean energy, “you absolutely can’t do it with four-hour batteries,” says Hugh McDermott, senior vice president for sales and business development at ESS.

To accommodate the ups and downs of solar and wind generation, most grid operators use natural-gas “peaker plants,” which can start up rapidly when electricity is in high demand. A battery that can provide 16 hours of storage would be cheaper to install than any peaking system, McDermott says.