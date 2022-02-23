How tracking coronavirus variants will prepare us for the next global public health threat

Now they are trying to use the data describing the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 to make such predictions, with varying results. In a preprint paper released in June 2021, scientists combed the GISAID database and analyzed more than 900,000 versions of SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein—the “key” the virus uses to enter human cells, where many variant-creating mutations occur—to see if the evolution of previous variants could help them pinpoint which mutations might be likely to arise in future ones.

When omicron was discovered six months later, it “pressure tested” the concept, says Amalio Telenti, one of the authors of the paper and chief data scientist at Vir Biotechnology, an immunology company based in San Francisco. This January he and his colleagues confirmed that omicron’s mutations were among those they had identified as likely. However, he says, there’s a big difference between saying that an already observed mutation was likely to arise and predicting which specific mutation will come next.

What makes the latter so tough? Scientists have studied how changing every single building block in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein affects its characteristics in the lab. But looking at multiple mutations at once makes the task vastly more difficult.

To test every possible combination of two mutations in the spike protein, you’d need to create approximately 800,000 versions. For triple mutations, that number would rise to a billion—an unmanageable sum to test in the lab, at least using current methods.

Other scientists are using artificial intelligence trained on SARS-CoV-2 data to see if that could help develop models for viral evolution. But even if this could give us some general insights, using such methods to predict exactly how a virus will evolve is extremely difficult or even impossible, says Jesse Bloom, an expert in viral evolution based at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. Viral evolution is believed to be inherently unpredictable, he says, since mutations are random by nature. So if we rewound and let the whole pandemic run again, we’d be unlikely to end up with the same variants as we did this time.

But Bloom argues that even if we can’t predict how the virus will evolve, the genomic data we collect should be able to help us predict how a given variant is likely to behave.

With omicron, scientists were pretty quick to gauge how it fared against different types of immune defenses by submitting it to lab tests, he notes. However, he says, “we need to get much better, and quicker, at doing it.” He argues that by studying how variants with known sequences act, and using data gathered about them to improve our understanding of how mutations influence viral behavior, we may eventually be able to determine, simply by looking at a new variant’s sequence, whether it’s likely to be more infectious or cause more dangerous symptoms.

At the moment there’s a “giant neon highlighter” on SARS-CoV-2 and covid, says Jeremy Kamil, an immunologist based at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. But everything being done to study the pandemic can also help us understand parasitic diseases like malaria, antimicrobial resistance, disease-causing fungi and molds, and viruses like RSV, a respiratory infection that can be fatal for infants. Surveillance systems for these pathogens could reduce their impact, saving both money and lives.

Predicting the behavior of bacteria from a genetic sequence could be even more complicated than doing so for a virus, says David Aanensen, director of the Global Health Research Unit on Genomic Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance, based at the University of Oxford. For one thing, bacteria are much more complex than viruses, and they have more complicated ways of replicating.

Still, the basic idea behind surveillance of bacterial genomes is the same as for viruses, he says—the goal is to identify concerning or drug-resistant variants, map their spread, and use genomic data to help us understand the cat-and-mouse game they play with the drugs we use to fight them. Perhaps drug-resistant germs could be spotted early enough to be eliminated before they become endemic. “We almost needed the pandemic to kick-start this work,” Aanensen says.