5 MIT patents that changed computing

Every computer has two fundamental parts. The first is the processing unit that fetches instructions from memory, reads data from memory, performs calculations, and writes the result back to memory. The second part is the memory itself.

By the early 1940s, engineers had constructed reasonably good processors using vacuum tubes, but memory was not satisfactory. One design, the acoustical delay line, stored bits as moving compression waves in a long tube of mercury. A transducer emitted each bit into the liquid. The bits then traveled at 1,450 meters per second to the other end, where another circuit read each one, cleaned it up, and reinjected it at the start. The storage was slow, and the tubes were big and heavy: the first UNIVAC, delivered to the US Census Bureau in 1951, had seven memory units (with 18 mercury-filled tubes), each weighing roughly 800 pounds.

In 1949, MIT professor Jay W. Forrester came up with another approach: a ring of ferromagnetic material, serving as a transformer core, that could be magnetized in one of two directions, representing a 0 or a 1. If he arranged the rings in an array and threaded them with horizontal and vertical wires, he could select any bit for reading or writing by energizing the right pair of crossing wires. It was the first true random-­access memory, though the word “random” does not appear in the 1951 patent.

Forrester’s approach was broadly adopted by the computer industry—especially by IBM. But IBM and MIT couldn’t agree on license terms.

Forrester wasn’t the first to store bits on ferromagnetic cores: An Wang filed his own core memory patent on October 21, 1949. Wang’s patent wasn’t issued until May 17, 1955, by which time Forrester’s invention was already in wide use. Wang sold his patent to IBM on March 4, 1956, for $500,000 and used the money to start Wang Laboratories. In 1964, IBM purchased the rights to Forrester’s patent as well: at $13 million, it was reportedly the largest patent settlement ever at the time.

Semiconductor memory starting displacing core memory in the 1970s, but the older technology still found use for spaceflight thanks to its low power requirements and its ability to resist radiation. Today, programmers still call a computer’s main memory its “core,” a throwback to magnetic storage.