Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    A new angle on immunotherapy

    Cancer cells injured by chemotherapy can be harnessed to unleash the immune system against tumors in mice.

    December 17, 2021
    cancer cells
    cancer cells
    Wikimedia Commons

    Immunotherapy offers the promise of stimulating the body’s immune system to destroy tumor cells, but it only works for a handful of cancers. MIT researchers have now discovered a novel technique that they hope could enable it to target more types.

    The surprising key to the approach is using chemotherapy to injure cancer cells without killing them. Led by professors Michael Yaffe and Darrell Irvine, the researchers remove tumor cells from the body, treat them with existing drugs, and then place them back in the tumor. When delivered along with drugs that activate the immune system’s T cells, these injured cancer cells appear to act as a distress signal that spurs the T cells into action against the tumors. Chemotherapy drugs that cause DNA damage are especially well suited for this type of treatment.

    In 40% of mice with melanoma and breast tumors, the treatment completely eliminated the tumors. And when the researchers injected cancer cells into these same mice several months later, their T cells recognized them and destroyed them before they could form new tumors.

    “When you create cells that have DNA damage but are not killed, under certain conditions those live, injured cells can send a signal that awakens the immune system,” says Yaffe. He hopes to test the approach in patients whose cancers have not responded to other immunotherapy.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    Woman using Virtual Reality headset at night
    Woman using Virtual Reality headset at night

    The metaverse has a groping problem already

    A woman was sexually harassed on Meta’s VR social media platform. She’s not the first—and won’t be the last.

    two men rowing on the Volga
    two men rowing on the Volga

    The Soviets turned the Volga River into a machine. Then the machine broke.

    Too many dams have made Russia's most important river dysfunctional. Here's how the mother river can be fixed.

    Masumoto on his farm land
    Masumoto on his farm land

    How we drained California dry

    A story of remaking the land and taking the water until there was nothing left.

    F.G. Walton Smith at sea
    F.G. Walton Smith at sea

    The Atlantic’s vital currents could collapse. Scientists are racing to understand the dangers.

    So far, the efforts to observe the currents directly show they're weirder and more unpredictable than expected.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.