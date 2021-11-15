What Europe’s new covid surge means—and what it doesn’t

Germany’s coronavirus cases have reached their highest levels since the early days of the pandemic, with warnings that covid is “spreading dramatically” and requires a “quick and unified response”. At the same time, the Netherlands is imposing partial restrictions to control rising cases, including an 8pm curfew on stores and restaurants, and empty stadiums for professional sports. Austria, meanwhile, has just ordered a strict new lockdown— but only for unvaccinated people.

It’s a similar picture across much of Europe, which Reuters reports is now responsible for more than half of all covid cases worldwide—the highest proportion since April 2020. In Croatia, which has 4 million residents, cases and fatalities are now higher than they were during the country’s spring wave. The average of 55 daily deaths exceeds its levels this time a year ago, part of a pattern that is being seen across much of the continent. So what’s happening?

​​”The two main drivers are the cold season and the low vaccination coverage,” says Marcel Salathé, an associate professor and digital epidemiologist at EPFL in Switzerland. “Only one of them is inevitable.”

Experts point to the different factors feeding into this rise in cases. One is the virus itself, and the continuing spread of the more infectious, faster-spreading delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in India in late 2020, meaning that for many countries this is the first winter it will be the dominant strain.

At the same time, many mitigation strategies have been relaxed as people try to get away from social distancing and mask use and back to something that looks a bit more like pre-pandemic life. Austria had recently banned unvaccinated people from visiting restaurants, cafés, and—yes—ski lifts, but its new lockdown is far more severe.

In a briefing to the Royal Society of Medicine last week, British epidemiologist Tim Spector said we are coming to realize that “vaccines alone, even in countries that have got higher vaccination rates than ours, are not the sort of final solution to this.”