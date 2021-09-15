Why Facebook is using Ray-Ban to stake a claim on our faces

Last week Facebook released its new $299 “Ray-Ban Stories” glasses. Wearers can use them to record and share images and short videos, listen to music, and take calls. The people who buy these glasses will soon be out in public and private spaces, photographing and recording the rest of us, and using Facebook’s new “View” app to sort and upload that content.

My issue with these glasses is partially what they are, but mostly what they will become, and how that will change our social landscape.

How will we feel going about our lives in public, knowing that at any moment the people around us might be wearing stealth surveillance technology? People have recorded others in public for decades, but it’s gotten more difficult for the average person to detect, and Facebook’s new glasses will make it harder still, since they resemble and carry the Ray-Ban brand.

That brand’s trusted legacy of “cool” could make Facebook’s glasses appeal to many more people than Snap Spectacles and other camera glasses. (Facebook also has roughly 2 billion more users than Snapchat.) And Facebook can take advantage of the global supply chain and retail outlet infrastructure of Luxottica, Ray-Ban’s parent company. This means the product won’t have to roll out slowly—even worldwide.

Facebook’s glasses could become especially popular during these pandemic times, for they offer a way to record images and sounds without needing to touch a phone or any other surface. They may also be a hit with parents who need to pay attention to their kids but still want to capture spontaneous moments.

At first glance, recording with Facebook’s glasses may not seem much different from snapping a photo or video with a smartphone. However, the way the glasses cover the wearer’s eyes and create photos and videos from that person’s viewpoint changes what such activity means for social groups.