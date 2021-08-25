The hunt for hidden signs of consciousness in unreachable patients

Back in the lab, a computer will assign those brain-wave recordings a number from 0 to 1—the so-called perturbational complexity index, or PCI. This single number, according to Massimini and his colleagues, is a crude measure of a type of complexity that reveals whether a person is conscious. The researchers have even calculated a cutoff of 0.31, which, according to a 2016 study of the technology in healthy and brain-injured subjects, “discriminated between unconscious and conscious conditions with 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity.” In other words, it works well—really well.

More unsettling is that when the researchers calculated PCI from a group of patients with unresponsive wakefulness syndrome (UWS, a condition previously known as a “vegetative state”), they found that around one in five had a PCI value within the consciousness distribution. “Even if [such a] patient is completely unresponsive, no sign whatsoever of consciousness,” Massimini told me, “you can say with confidence that this patient is nonetheless conscious.”

Such a breakthrough represents the most accurate consciousness meter ever seen in medicine (even if it is still crude, rudimentary, and unrefined). The medical implications are wide reaching. Estimates suggest there are up to 390,000 people around the world with prolonged disorders of consciousness. Some of them, unresponsive, may be treated as though nobody is in there—while they experience the world awake, alone, and unable to reach out from their bodily prison as long as they live.

Massimini is confident that PCI can help identify those people.

In July 2021, when I visited him in Milan, Massimini was collaborating with other researchers in Milan, Boston, Los Angeles, and beyond. In the meantime, PCI measurements are already being used at Gnocchi to help guide diagnosis and determine the potential for partial recovery.

The solution

PCI was born of the search to overcome nearly a century of obstacles standing in the way of measuring consciousness. Since 1924, when Hans Berger invented electroencephalography (EEG), scientists have tried to access the electrical responses that our brains use to communicate, hoping to see, predict, and measure what is going on behind the 6.5-millimeter-thick protection of our skulls. Berger’s invention detected changes in spikes of voltage produced by our neurons—converting those signals into the seismograph-like squiggles popularized as “brain waves.”