The best vaccine incentive might be paid time off

Free doughnuts. Tickets to see the Los Angeles Lakers. Video visits with loved ones for people in prison. The chance to win a million-dollar lottery.

States, cities, and private companies are dangling anything they can think of to convince Americans to get a covid-19 vaccine. The idea is to nudge people who are open to a vaccine but just need an extra push—but so far, there’s little evidence these programs have had the impact some had hoped.

As infections with the delta variant rise across the country, giving everyone paid time off work could boost vaccination rates and protect frontline workers and their communities. It may seem like a small perk for the kind of salaried, remote worker who can easily disappear from Zoom for a few hours to get a shot. But for millions of hourly shift workers, it could be the one thing that finally gets them vaccinated.

The pandemic workplace

While much of normal life came grinding to a halt during the pandemic, many Americans had to continue in-person labor, often without hazard pay.

Surveys conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in June found that 65% of workers were encouraged by their employer to get a covid-19 vaccine, but only 50% actually received paid time off to get the shot or recover from side effects. Workers in that group were more likely to be vaccinated—even when controlling for age, race, income, and political party.

That leaves half of workers without financial support or compensation. If more employers encouraged workers to get vaccinated—especially with paid time off for the appointments—vaccination rates could increase, according to the study.

That could be even more true for Black and Hispanic workers, who were already more likely to catch covid, and are more likely to work low-wage jobs like those in the retail or service sectors. In the KFF survey, nearly 20% of all workers said they haven’t gotten vaccinated yet because they’re afraid of missing work or because they’re too busy. That proportion jumps to 26% for Black workers and 40% for Hispanic workers.