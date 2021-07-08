Inside the FBI, Russia, and Ukraine’s failed cybercrime investigation

The third target was Maksim Yakubets, a Russian known as “Aqua,” who orchestrated a massive laundering operation. Using thousands of accomplices and front companies, he moved money stolen from hacked bank accounts back to Eastern Europe.

Tank’s crew ran out of Donetsk, a city of nearly a million people in southeast Ukraine. They would use Zeus to drain bank accounts and send the money to mules in the target countries, including the United States—who would then wire the proceeds to Ukraine.

The rise of this kind of professional operation, combining the nimble smarts of tech startups and the callousness of organized crime, might seem to have been inevitable. Today, the ransomware business makes headlines daily, and its hacker entrepreneurs rely on a whole sub-industry of white-glove criminal services. But in the mid-2000s, organizations like this were extremely unusual: the Zeus crew was a pioneer.

Tank was so closely involved in directing the inner workings of the scheme that for a time, the FBI thought he was in charge. It eventually became clear, however, that Tank was Slavik’s VIP customer—and apparently the only one who talked personally to Bogachev himself.

Tank “would always be the first person to receive alerts,” says Jason Passwaters, a former FBI contractor who worked for years in both the US and Europe on the case. “Somebody would get popped, and it would be a particularly juicy one. He’d be the first to go into the bank account, say ‘We’ve got a good one,’ and then he’d pass it along to others to do the more manual work.”

Tank was no enigma to the feds. He had a family that was growing increasingly used to wealth and a very public side hustle as “DJ Slava Rich,” playing sweaty midnight raves drenched in neon lights. The agents hoped that the confidence to live so large would be his downfall.

Vodka diplomacy

To catch Tank, the FBI needed to expand its reach. The criminal operation they were targeting spanned the globe: there were victims and money mules in the United States and Europe, and the attacks were directed by kingpins and hackers across Ukraine and Russia. The FBI needed help from their counterparts in those two countries.

Securing those partnerships wasn’t easy. When Craig arrived in Kyiv, he was told that Russian FSB agents hadn’t set foot inside Ukraine since the Orange Revolution of 2004, when anticorruption protests reversed the country’s fraudulent presidential election results. But now he needed everyone in the same room.

Their inaugural in-person meeting took place at the boutique Opera Hotel in Kyiv. The conversations were tentative, mutual trust was low, and expectations were even lower. To Craig’s surprise, though, the four Russian agents who came were friendly and encouraging. They said they wanted to exchange information on hackers of interest and even offered to bring FBI agents into Russia to get a closer look at suspects.

The Americans explained that the driving engine of their investigation was a Jabber chat server they had located and started watching in 2009. It gave them a peek into the Zeus crew’s communications; details about operations and business deals appeared next to personal chatter about toys and expensive vacations that the crew had bought with the proceeds of their crimes.

Passwaters—now a cofounder and executive at the American cybersecurity firm Intel 471, where Craig also works—says it was practically a full-time job to review the chat logs and share the information with the FSB and the SBU, Ukraine’s chief security and intelligence service.

In April 2010, as he was sifting through the data, Passwaters saw a message he’d never forget. Another hacker had written to Tank: “You guys are fucked. The FBI is watching. I’ve seen the logs.”

Passwaters knew the logs in question were the ones he was reading at that exact moment—and that their existence was known only to a handful of agents. Somehow, they had been leaked. The agents suspected Ukrainian corruption.

“What was obvious was that someone within the unit privy to key details of the case had passed information on to the very cybercriminals that were being investigated,” says one former SBU officer, who spoke to MIT Technology Review on the condition of anonymity. “Even the terminology used in their conversation was uncommon for cybercriminals and appeared to have come straight from a case file."

Tank’s initial reaction was fear, especially at the possibility of being sent to the United States. But Passwaters remembers that the person who tipped Tank off then tried to calm him in another message: “This is the life we chose. Live by the sword, die by the sword."

Tank’s next reaction was strange. Instead of immediately burning the server and moving operations elsewhere, as the FBI expected, he and his crew changed their nicknames but continued to use the compromised system for another month. Eventually, the server went dark. But by then, the investigation seemed to have gained unstoppable momentum.

In June 2010, about 20 officers from multiple countries met in the woods outside Kyiv at an outrageously opulent residence owned by SBU director Valeriy Khoroshkovsky. The house was often used by the agency to entertain its most important visitors. Everyone gathered in a lavish conference room to plan the particulars of D-Day. They discussed the suspects in detail, went over the roles each agency would play, and traded information about the operation’s targets.

After a day of planning, the drinks started to flow. The group sat down to a multicourse dinner served with wine and vodka. No matter how much they drank, their glasses stayed full. Each person was obligated to give a toast during the marathon event. After the festivities, the SBU officers took their counterparts on a tour of the city. The Americans don’t remember much about what they saw.

The next morning, despite the vodka ringing in their ears, the overall plan was clear enough. On September 29, police from five countries—the US, the UK, Ukraine, Russia, and the Netherlands—would simultaneously arrest dozens of suspects in an operation that promised to outshine all cybercrime investigations before it.

Headaches

The air was dark and malignant when Agent Craig and his team arrived in Donetsk on the train. Nearby, coal plants were burning, identifiable by the mark their smoke left on the sky. As the agents drove to the upscale Donbass Palace Hotel, Craig thought of the Russian border, just an hour away.

His mind turned to the Jabber Zeus victims he had met back in America. A woman in Illinois had her bank account drained while her husband was on life support; a small business in Seattle had lost all its money and shut its doors; a Catholic diocese in Chicago got hit, and a bank account operated by nuns was emptied. No one was spared.

When they arrived at their hotel, there was no time to rest. The Americans waited for the SBU—which was now in charge, since the operation was taking place in its own backyard—to give the green light.

But nothing happened. The Ukrainians pushed the date back again and again. The Americans started to wonder what was causing the delays. Was it the kind of dysfunction that can strike any complex law enforcement investigation, or was it something more worrying?