How the next generation is reshaping political discourse

The ways young people use such tools are already changing the look of political campaigns and grassroots organizing. Many nonprofits and other groups are now recruiting more and more young people to play larger roles within their organizations.

The key to making sure young people stay engaged is including them in more political conversations, says Beth Simone Noveck, director of New York University’s Governance Lab and New Jersey’s first chief innovation officer. Noveck leads a project called CrowdLaw, which studies ways lawmakers can use technology to incorporate the opinions of citizens, especially young ones, into the legislative process. She also heads a GovLab program called ReinventED, which centers on using technology to engage students, educators, and caregivers, especially from marginalized communities, in efforts to solve education issues.

Exercises completed by ReinventED show that students’ priorities even in the midst of a pandemic lean toward solving real-world problems and improving nontraditional academic subjects. Policymakers, on the other hand, are more concerned with public health and school reopening plans.

At a time when our trust in government is nearing historic lows, the future of political participation is at stake.

“The people who are most expert in education—mainly students and teachers, and to a lesser extent the parents of those students—are rarely, if ever, consulted in how we design our schools,” Noveck says. “My hope is that by using tools like this, by laying bare what people really care about, that can help to change the direction of what we’re focusing on.”

Digital platforms, however, may be a double-edged sword. Participating in online movements may not translate into offline engagement—some experts warn it could have the opposite effect. “On social media, you can get a burst of interest, sometimes a burst of activity, because it’s so easy to feel like you’ve participated just by clicking a link or retweeting something or using a hashtag,” says Nicholas Carr, a sociology professor at Williams College. “What’s unclear is whether social media will help or hurt the ability of activists to sustain interests in a long-term campaign of change.”

Instead, the result may be “slacktivism,” a term coined during the rise of the internet for the practice of publicly supporting a cause in ways that take little effort, often to make yourself look good. “That can diminish or even demean the seriousness of political discourse in a way that can kind of hinder our ability to solve big problems,” says Carr.

People who engage in this performative activism are still spreading political messages, though, says William Golub, a junior at Stanford University who volunteered with the texting team on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign last year. “I think that there certainly are people who will just post about something on social media and that’s the end of the chain, but lots of those people are people who wouldn’t have done anything at all,” he says.