Two new Institute Professors

Arup K. Chakraborty and Paula Hammond ’84, PhD ’93, have been named Institute Professors, the highest honor for MIT faculty members.

Chakraborty, the founding director of MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES), is a pioneer in applying computational techniques to immunology. His work has led to discoveries about the functioning of T cells and contributed to the development of potential vaccines for highly mutable pathogens such as HIV.

The Robert T. Haslam Professor of Chemical Engineering, Chakraborty earned his bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and his PhD from the University of Delaware. He was a postdoc at the University of Minnesota and joined the MIT faculty in 2005.

In addition to teaching in the Departments of Physics and Chemistry, he is a founding steering committee member of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard, which aims to harness the immune system to cure and prevent disease. He has received five awards for classroom teaching, and 24 of his former trainees are now university faculty members in diverse fields. He serves on the Defense Science Board of the US Department of Defense, among others.

Chakraborty calls being named an Institute Professor his most meaningful honor. “This recognition really belongs to my inspiring faculty colleagues, the students in my classrooms whose immense curiosity makes me a better teacher, and the students and postdocs in my research group who have taught me so much,” he says.