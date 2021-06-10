TikTok changed the shape of some people’s faces without asking

“My face is pretty androgynous and I like my jawline,” Dawn said in an interview. “So when I saw that it was popping in and out, I'm like ‘why would they do that, why?’ This is one of the only things that I like about my face. Why would you do that?”

Beauty filters are now a part of life online, allowing users to opt in to changing the face they present to the world on social media. Filters can widen eyes, plump up lips, apply makeup, and change the shape of the face, among other things. But it’s usually a choice, not forced on users—which is why Dawn and others who encountered this strange effect, were so angry and disturbed by it.

Dawn told her followers about it in a video. “As long as that’s still a thing,” Dawn said, showing the effect to their jaw pop in and out on screen, “I don’t feel comfortable making videos because this is not what I look like, and I don’t know how to fix it.” The video got more than 300,000 views, they said, and was shared and duetted by other users who noticed the same thing.