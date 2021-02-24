Some parts of remote living are here to stay

Learning online

At its peak last April, the pandemic forced school closures in more than 170 countries, affecting nearly 1.6 billion children. As traditional schooling became virtual across most of the globe, Asia witnessed a parallel trend—a surge in demand for services such as those offered by the Hong Kong–based online tutoring company Snapask.

Snapask now has more than 3.5 million users in nine Asian countries—double the number it had before the pandemic. “What took five years to accumulate, we achieved in one year because of covid,” says Timothy Yu, who founded Snapask in 2015.

Other ed-tech companies in the region have reported similar growth. Byju’s, a learning app and the second most valuable startup in India, saw its user figures soar by a third, to nearly 70 million, when it offered its app for free following nationwide school closures in March of last year. When China’s leading online learning platform, Yuanfudao, did the same in early 2020, its system crashed under the load: more than 5 million people signed up.

Private tutoring has always been exceedingly popular in China and other Asian countries such as South Korea and Singapore, where eight in 10 primary school students receive out-of-school support. The pandemic has raised the profile of online tutoring services, which have quickly become as much a part of many students’ days as their scheduled classes.