Police are flying surveillance over Washington. Where were they last week?

As the world watched rioters take over the US Capitol on January 6, the lack of security was chilling. Some active police officers stood their ground but were outnumbered and defenseless. Other video showed an officer appearing to wave members of a pro-Trump mob beyond a police barrier; some were even filmed taking selfies with the invaders.

Ahead of the inauguration, however, the government is responding with a show of force that includes ramping up surveillance measures that likely were not in place ahead of the riot.

Multiple surveillance aircraft have been tracked over DC in the last few days, according to data from flight-tracking websites ADS-B Exchange and Flight Aware and monitored by MIT Technology Review. A surveillance plane registered to Lasai Aviation, a contractor of the US Army, likely equipped with highly sensitive radar was logged circling Capitol airspace in a racetrack motion for several hours in the middle of the day on January 13. The same type of plane, also registered to Lasai Aviation, was previously spotted in Latvia near the border of Russia and Belarus. The Department of Defense has denied that the plane belongs to the US military.

Screenshot of the surveillance plane from ADS-B Exchange

In addition, two helicopters registered to the US Department of the Interior and operated by the US Park Police have been flying over the city. One has been spotted almost every day since January 10 and another was tracked in the air on January 11-13. The Park Police said the flights were part of routine maintenance, and the helicopters are frequent fliers in the city. There have also been regular reports of DC Metropolitan police helicopters over Washington since January 6.

This is not the first time such vehicles have been deployed in the skies above Congress in the past year. Over the summer, for example, the National Guard used an RC-26B reconnaissance craft carrying infrared and electro-optical cameras to monitor the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington; it had previously been used for reconnaissance in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst at the ACLU, says that the mob at the Capitol “was an attack on the core functions of our democracy.” From a civil liberties perspective, he says, increased surveillance is “certainly justified” to protect democracy, though transparency and policies around the use of technologies are essential. “We should scrutinize and interrogate the necessity for aerial surveillance in any situation”, he says.

But the level of surveillance and show of force at the Capitol stand in marked contrast to the apparent lack of security in place ahead of January 6. A search by MIT Technology Review found evidence of only one helicopter run by the DC police in the skies at the time of the Capitol mob. Currently, thousands of troops are stationed inside and outside the building, and the situational response is taking on a formality and sophistication akin to a military operation. While Stanley cautions that it is unlikely that increased surveillance would have dramatically changed the course of the assault, the disparity between then and now has left many experts wondering what went wrong before the Capitol riot, and why.

“There just didn't seem to be any kind of a response,” says Seth Stoughton, an associate professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina. “That looks like a planning, leadership, or command-and-control failure.”

So what should have happened, and what went wrong?

Advance notice to a heavily-funded force

The potential threat on January 6 might have surprised some, but the danger was known and visible to law enforcement. According to the Washington Post, the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office sent a situational awareness report on January 5 about credible threats of violence at the Capitol. Hotels were booked up in the area, and there had been weeks of online discussion about organized violence. A leader of the Proud Boys was arrested in Washington, DC, two days before the rally with high-capacity firearm magazines. And most of all, of course, President Trump had been falsely telling his supporters for months that the election had been stolen from him, and that followers would have to “liberate” states. On the morning of the riot, he addressed the crowd and told them, “You will never take back our country with weakness.”

Despite all this, the US Capitol Police had prepared for a typical free-speech rally with only scattered violence, such as small fights breaking out in large crowds. There are no reports of standard surveillance measures used ahead of potentially violent large-scale events, such as police videographers or pole camera set-ups, and only one helicopter registered to the DC Police to perform aerial surveillance. Body cameras on police also appeared to be used sparingly, as the Capitol police do not wear them.