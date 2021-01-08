Twitter bans Trump

Less than 24 hours after President Trump was allowed back on Twitter, the social media platform announced on Friday afternoon, January 8, that it was permanently suspending his @realdonaltrump account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The decision followed several more tweets warning that his supporters would not be “disrespected” and saying he would not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The move was the latest in a chain of shutdowns that started after pro-Trump loyalists invaded the Capitol building on Wednesday, and an unapologetic Trump continued repeating unfounded conspiracy theories about the election being stolen.

Facebook and YouTube began on Wednesday by deleting a video in which Trump repeated his claims and told his followers: “Go home. We love you, you’re very special … I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.” Twitter then blocked that video and two other messages for violating its recently implemented civic integrity policy, and locked him from tweeting unless he agreed to delete the videos. Even then, he had to serve a 12-hour timeout before he could tweet again. Facebook and Instagram then announced a 24-hour ban, which they soon extended indefinitely—or at least until after Joe Biden’s inauguration. Facebook argued that Trump was violating their policies against “real-world harm.” Twitch, the streaming platform, and Snapchat also made similar moves.

"The degree to which this changes the circulation of information [can be] easily overstated" Will Partin, Data & Society

Preventing the president’s accounts from posting will reduce the ease with which he can spread certain messages, but it may not dramatically shift the online conversation, says Will Partin, a disinformation research analyst at Data & Society.

“While I doubt Mr. Trump and his closest allies are happy about being blocked ... the degree to which this changes the circulation of information,” he says, can be “easily overstated.”

Banning Trump from posting on social platforms does have the immediate and obvious impact of decreasing his ability to communicate directly with his followers. But it does not suddenly dismantle the ecosystem of online extremism, or stop networks like Fox News and Newsmax that have fed conspiracy thinking and widespread, growing distrust of government. Nor does it undo the white supremacy that has characterized America from its founding.

Even if it doesn’t immediately solve the larger problems leading to this week’s assault on the Capitol, however, deplatforming Trump will have consequences for Trump today and in the future, say disinformation experts.

Removing the “bells and whistles” of big platforms

“A large part of Trump's power comes from how easy he is to hear,” says Emerson Brooking, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. “Many of his supporters hear him directly on Twitter.” And the media expands this reach dramatically: a Harvard study from earlier this year found that mainstream news outlets are the largest amplifier of White House disinformation, since “journalists, all of whom are on Twitter, quickly work his statements into their broadcasts,” he adds.