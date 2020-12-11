Gene editing has made pigs immune to a deadly epidemic

But with pigs, the era of genetic modification is now, and its benefits might be visible soon. Genus hopes to win approval to sell its pigs in the US and China as early as 2025. Already, its experimental stations are home to hundreds of gene-edited pigs and thousands of their descendants—likely the largest number anywhere. (Read the sidebar on the regulatory approval of GM food animals.)

To Raymond Rowland, a researcher at the University of Illinois who was involved in creating the first PRRS-proof animals, gene editing is “in its largest sense, a way to create a more perfect life” for pigs and their keepers. “The pig never gets the virus. You don’t need vaccines; you don’t need a diagnostic test. It takes everything off the table,” he says.

Elite pigs

Aldous Huxley’s novel Brave New World begins with a tour of the “Central London Hatchery,” where children in a future society are being produced through a test-tube process under a sign that reads “COMMUNITY, IDENTITY, STABILITY.” The signs at Genus’s facilities are mostly about temperature checks and hand-washing, but the concept is not so different. Every pig is numbered, monitored, and DNA-tested for its genetic qualities.

The firm manages animals selected to be the healthiest and fastest growing, and to have the largest litters. These animals—what Genus calls “elite germplasm”—are then propagated via breeding on “multiplier farms” and purchased by producers everywhere from Iowa to Beijing, who breed them still further.

The company has been using DNA sequencing for several years to identify pigs with preferred traits and to steer its breeding programs. In 2015, it signed an exclusive license to gene-edit pigs and cattle using technology from Caribou Biosciences, a company started by Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, Berkeley, who last October shared a Nobel Prize for the development of CRISPR.

SELMAN DESIGN

Because the pig company had no experience in genetic engineering, it began to hire plant biologists. One of them is its chief scientific officer, Elena Rice, a Russian-born geneticist who spent 18 years at Monsanto, mostly developing genetically modified corn plants to grow bigger and resist drought. “The plants were never emotional to me,” says Rice. “The little pig or little cow—it’s very emotional. You want to hug them; you want them to be healthy. It’s like having a kid. You don’t want them to be sick.”

The Genus research station is set up to carry out the editing process quickly, on many pigs. Sows are anesthetized and then rolled into a surgical suite, where veterinarians remove eggs from their ovaries. The eggs are moved to the lab, where they are fertilized and the CRISPR molecules are introduced. Two days after editing, the embryos—by then a few cells big—are implanted into surrogate sows.

CRISPR is renowned for its ability to cut DNA at predetermined locations, but in practice, the technology has a random element. Aim it at one spot in a genome and you’ll change it in one of several possible ways. Unplanned changes, or “off targets,” can appear far away in the genome, too.

In plants, this randomness isn’t such a problem. A successful genetic change to a single seed (an “event,” as plant engineers call it) can be multiplied into a million more fairly quickly. In pigs, it’s necessary to create identical edits in many animals in order to establish a population of founder pigs for breeding.

In experiments on pig cells, the Genus researchers have tried many possible edits to the CD163 gene, looking for those that occur most predictably. Even with such efforts, the pigs being born have the right edit only about 20 to 30% of the time. Those piglets whose genomes have errors end up in a compost heap. “I want to convey that this technology is not simple. You can be good at this technology or bad at it,” says Mark Cigan, a molecular biologist with a senior role in the program. “We need to be rigorous, because we want a predictable change in all the pigs. It has to be the same change every time.”

Eradicating influenza

While PRRS is the big problem in the US, Genus and other companies think they can make pigs immune to other viruses too. They are exploring whether gene editing could create pigs that don’t catch African swine fever, a disease that’s rampant in China and since 2018 has led to the loss of half that country’s pigs. Researchers like Rowland say edited pigs could also have the indirect benefit of lowering the chance that certain viruses will spill over from pigs to humans.

The origins of covid-19 are still undetermined, but the prevailing theory is that the disease is zoonotic, meaning it jumped from animals to people. Since pigs don’t catch the new coronavirus, they probably played no part in covid-19’s emergence. But pig farms are notorious for starting flu pandemics. Pigs can catch both bird and human influenza, in addition to swine flu. That makes them a dangerous mixing vessel in which flu viruses can swap stretches of DNA with each other.

Such a reassortment of genetic parts can suddenly produce a new flu virus that spreads among people, who will not have immunity. The 2009 H1N1 swine flu carried viral elements from birds, pigs, and humans. In the US there were about 61 million cases: almost 300,000 people ended up in the hospital, and around 12,500 died. The deadly 1918 flu pandemic was accompanied in the US by a “hog flu,” though the connection between them remains unproven.

Starting last year, Genus has been paying a Kansas State University scientist, Jürgen Richt, to help design pigs resistant to influenza. Richt isn’t sure he can render pigs entirely immune to the fast-evolving flu viruses, but he’s hopeful he can slow the pathogens down, maybe even enough to lower the odds of another pandemic. “If you get less replication, you get less mutation, less reassortment,” he says. The end result is less evolution of the virus.