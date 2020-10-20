Resources for being antiracist
The “Support Black Lives at MIT” petition and other useful links
The 2020 “Support Black Lives at MIT” petition by the Black Graduate Student Association (BGSA) and Black Students’ Union (BSU):
http://bgsa.mit.edu/sbl2020
The Tech’s article on student evaluation of the 2015 BSU/BGSA recommendations:
https://thetech.com/2020/06/02/letter-bsa-bgsa-recommendations
2015 BSU Recommendations:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13wGeu4Soj5a5pO0J-33uB0qmQtjJhcny/view
2015 BGSA Recommendations:
http://bgsa.mit.edu/recommendations
What happens to black women and girls in a world without policing? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb3kcfIZVi4&feature=youtu.be
What does America with defunded police look like? Here is one version: