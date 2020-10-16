Facebook and Twitter’s no-win situation over Biden

After months of experts expecting another hack-and-leak operation in the lead up to Election Day, a strange story appeared in the New York Post on Wednesday morning. It claimed to maybe contain emails belonging to Joe Biden’s son Hunter, that could possibly indicate that Hunter introduced his father, then Vice President, to a Ukrainian energy executive.

Despite a headline claiming it was a “smoking gun,” the story is full of questionable sources, unverified facts and very little actual news. The whole thing echoes a disinformation campaign that US intelligence says is being carried out by the Russian government against Joe Biden and, as disinformation expert Thomas Rid smartly pointed out, the exact tactics closely resemble disinformation tactics used in the past.

Vice’s Jason Koebler has an excellent and mind-numbing review of the story if you wish to really dive into the details. One thing worth noting up front is that Senate Republicans found no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden regarding his son’s overseas work.

Social media martyr

But the story is no longer the story. Instead, allegations of censorship by social media platforms have become the talking point.

Soon after the Post published, Twitter and Facebook took action over what they saw as a piece of deliberate disinformation. Facebook slowed sharing of the story, citing its standard fact-checking procedure. Twitter blocked people from sharing the link entirely, referring to its policies on hacked material and posting personal information. Their actions meant that the relatively minor splash made by the initial article was followed by a bigger wave of outrage.