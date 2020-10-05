What’s next for Trump? Ten days of isolation or the campaign trail?

US President Donald Trump tweeted today that he’ll leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. after a three-day stay.

The question now: With the campaign in full swing, will Trump remain isolated in the White House as government scientists advise, or will he exempt himself from the rules?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a covid-19 patient should remain in “isolation” until he or she has met all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptom onset

At least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Other symptoms have improved

Isolation means minimum contact with anyone else—and in Trump’s case that would mean no in-person meetings, no donor events, and no rallies, for at least another week. The reason is simple: doctors think people recovering from covid-19 could continue shedding the virus and infecting others for some time.

“Yes, he should isolate,” says Walid Gellad, a professor of medicine, health policy, and management at the University of Pittsburgh.

If Trump follows scientific advice, he’ll have to stay largely alone until at least October 12, just three weeks before the general election. If he doesn’t, the president could be open to accusations that he’s putting others at risk.

Mark Meadows, his chief of staff, told Fox News that the president “is ready to get back to a normal working schedule.” The President later tweeted “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!”