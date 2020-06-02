The US’s draft law on contact tracing apps is a step behind Apple and Google

Kahn and a group of colleagues recently published a book of proposals and commentaries on the ethics of digital contact tracing services. In that book they highlighted Apple and Google’s outsized role in the process—and the lack of legislative control over a vital public health function.

This is partly because the speed and scale of the pandemic has taken everybody by surprise, including politicians and experts. But it has also been complicated by the confusing political messages and misinformation around covid-19. And while Kahn says privacy concerns are very important, and an obvious focus for the likes of Apple and Google, he adds that there are also other factors that must be balanced against each other.

“The public has values, too, which includes privacy, but not only privacy,” he says. “This needs to be driven by public health, which may or may not be the same as what Apple and Google have decided are the terms of contact.”

For example, says Kahn, the technology companies have placed a premium on minimizing the app’s battery usage. This may make it more palatable to users—and therefore better for Google and Apple—but also means it may be harder to detect people nearby: a product decision that may reduce, rather than improve, the public health impact.

“We’re pushing back pretty hard on that,” he says. “I can't think of another time when we've been under such pressure to figure out solutions where we have to figure this stuff out on the fly. And they are very complicated, and in a very politically charged context.”

Outside the US

America’s patchwork approach to rolling out official tracing apps—leaving each state to make its own decisions and build its own systems—makes the deployment of such services uniquely complicated. Elsewhere around the world, governments and technologists have been working in close cooperation for several months to develop and roll out digital contact tracing systems. While the Covid Tracing Tracker details the different approaches taken in various places—including India’s partly mandatory system and Iceland’s popular but largely uninfluential app—most countries have adopted the same process nationwide.

In Europe, existing consumer privacy legislation such as the GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, has meant that governments have largely developed and adopted these apps—including the Apple-Google protocols—without needing to write new laws to protect citizens.

Danny Weitzner, director of the MIT Internet Policy Research Initiative and former digital privacy czar in the Obama administration, said in an interview on Technology Review’s Radio Corona that European law has allowed for a range of approaches under a single umbrella.

“Different countries have chosen different approaches. Some—like the UK, France, Belgium and a few others—have taken a centralized approach: they've decided to take a lot of the information directly. “Different countries have chosen different approaches. Some—like the UK, France, Belgium, and a few others—have taken a centralized approach: they've decided to take a lot of the information directly into government systems and then disperse out what they think people need,” he says. “That’s acceptable under the GDPR, providing the governments follow appropriate safeguards and limit the usage of the information to just public health purposes. Other countries—Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria—have taken a more decentralized approach. But neither one has any claim to being better in any respect under the GDPR yet.”