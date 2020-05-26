Radio Corona, May 27: what digital contact tracing means for privacy

This week on Radio Corona, join us for a discussion about digital contract tracing initiatives with Gideon Lichfield, our editor-in-chief, Danny Weitzner of MIT’s CSAIL, and Bobbie Johnson, a Tech Review Senior Editor. Bobbie is part of the team at TR that has been reporting on contact tracing apps around the world. Danny has been working on a privacy preserving protocol for these apps at MIT called PACT. We will be discussing the importance of these projects, digital contact tracing technology, how it might be used in the US, and privacy considerations.

The broadcast will happen right here on Wednesday, May 27th at 3:30pm ET.