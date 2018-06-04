Robots as nurses' assistants

Video
Intelligent Machines
Robots as nurses' assistants00:36
These robots are trained to work with nurses to help make decisions in the best interests of patients. Julie Shah, Associate Professor in the MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, demonstrates.
June 4, 2018
