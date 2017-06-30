Video

 

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home

00:46

A group of researchers at Carnegie Mellon has figured out how to hook up a projector and a depth camera to a regular light fixture so that you can interact with Web apps on any surface at home, like your desk.

This video appeared in the story

June 30, 2017

