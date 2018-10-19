Uber is testing an on-demand staffing service called Uber Works

Uber Works will let companies recruit temporary workers such as waiters or security guards for events, the Financial Times reports.

The news: Uber has been working on the venture over the last several months in Chicago, following an earlier trial in Los Angeles, and is starting to ramp up recruitment. Job adverts seek candidates with a “strong interest in the on-demand labor space” able to be “on call when the product is busiest (often nights, weekends, and holidays)”. It is unclear how soon Uber Works could launch.

An eye on its IPO: Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has said the company plans to go public next year. To attract investors, Uber is keen to show that it is more than just a transportation firm. It is targeting an ever-expanding list of potential markets, as evidenced by divisions like its food delivery business Uber Eats and Freight, which connects shippers and truckers. Uber Works could help it pitch itself as a broader platform for flexible work and on-demand services.