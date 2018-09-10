Apple says tariffs on Chinese goods will raise prices for US consumers

The company said the additional proposed tariffs will require it to hike the cost of many of its products in the US.

Some background: The first tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods went into effect back in July. Restrictions have now been applied to another $50 billion worth, and another $200 billion of goods are in the crosshairs.

What would be affected? In a letter to the US Office of Trade Representatives, Apple said the regulations would increase the price of its Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, Air Pods, MacMini, adapters, cables, chargers, manufacturing tools, and testing equipment. “Our concern with these tariffs is that the US will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower US growth and competitiveness and higher prices for US consumers,” Apple wrote in its letter.

Trump’s response: President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, “There is an easy solution where there would be zero tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China.”

This article first appeared in The Download, our daily tech newsletter. Sign up here.