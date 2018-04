The dust has settled on the Facebook CEO’s 10 hours of congressional hearings, giving us a chance to reflect on what he said—and some of it was bunk.

On new data rules: He said that the EU’s incoming privacy guidelines, known as GDPR, would be extended to users across America. That’s incredibly misleading.

On owning your data: Zuck told lawmakers that users can download a file containing all the data that Facebook holds about them. His Privacy Operations Team disagrees.

On AI censorship: Zuck says machine learning will largely be able to automate censorship. He’s wrong: that assumes huge leaps in progress.

And yet: Plenty of people have just nodded along to his answers. Advertisers still seem to love Facebook, and the firm’s value rose by $3 billion during the course of this week.