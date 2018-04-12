It’s not just taxis—Uber wants to take over all of city travel

The ride-hailer has decided to branch out into public transit, car rental, and biking.

The news: Uber announced Wednesday that it will test a car rental service in San Francisco, as well as a new way for users to pay for public transit rides through its app. “We’re going beyond cars. We are about mobility—making mobility available to everyone, everywhere,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at a public appearance Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Peddling pedals: Earlier this week the firm also revealed that it had acquired the dockless-bike firm Jump.

Wheels on demand: The new moves are a pretty clear signal that Uber wants to make car ownership a thing of the past, and have its app be a one-stop-shop alternative. But just in case you had any doubt in your mind, here’s the man himself, Khosrowshahi, again on Wednesday: “We have to work together to make sure that living in a city... doesn’t require you to own a car.”

What about driverless cars? Khosrowshahi says he and his team “believe in” them. But for now, it will use just about any other means to get you around.