Russian forces are reportedly jamming US drones over Syria

It’s said to be “seriously affecting” some American operations in the region.

The news: NBC reports that electronic scrambling systems are being used by the Russian military so that small surveillance drones can’t determine their positions using GPS. It’s said to have been happening for several weeks.

Why it matters: These kinds of jamming attacks aren’t particularly complex, but they can prove catastrophic—causing drones to crash in the most extreme cases. The Defense Department didn’t say whether any drones have suffered such a fate in Syria recently.

Plus: Officials tell NBC that the jamming attacks being used by Russia are particularly advanced, capable of interfering with encrypted communication channels. The attacks are also said to be having an “operational impact” in Syria.