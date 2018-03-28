Facebook has overhauled its privacy settings

The social network claims it’s taking steps to give people more control over their privacy.

The news: Facebook says it’s simplifying its privacy menus to make them easier to understand, including extra explanation and providing faster access to many settings. It’s also boosting visibility of outdated settings to show what is (and isn’t) being shared with apps, and making it easier to find out what the company knows about you by simplifying the way users can download archived data.

Plus: The BBC reports that Facebook will also make the option to delete your account more visible.

Why it matters: Facebook is at the center of a massive scandal because of the way a vast amount of users’ information was shared with the data-mining company Cambridge Analytica. This is a reasonable step toward helping users better manage their privacy, but it won’t stop governments, lawyers, and critics from pursuing the firm.