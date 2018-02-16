The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Russians accused of information warfare used tech to whip up controversy and cover their tracks
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller (pictured above) has charged 13 Russians and three organizations, including the Internet Research Agency, with alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Misinformation Inc.: The meddling was widely known,… Read more
- Alex Wong | Getty Images
Here’s how automation will hollow out the American economy
A new study by Bain & Company found that automation could exacerbate inequality in the US.
Why? The study shows that automation will disproportionately hit middle- and low-income jobs. Its benefits—such as productivity gains and new investment—accrue… Read more
Editor's Pick
“We’re in a diversity crisis”: cofounder of Black in AI on what’s poisoning algorithms in our lives
Artificial intelligence is an increasingly seamless part of our everyday lives, present in everything from web searches to social media to home assistants like Alexa. But what do we do if this massively important technology is unintentionally, but fundamentally,...Read the full story →
Germany says it won’t use killer robots, but soldiers are torn
Autonomous weapons remain incredibly controversial, and the debate even extends to the soldiers that might be working with them.
Germany says no: At this week’s Munich Security Conference, notes Reuters, the head of Germany’s Cyber and Information Space… Read more
A detailed virtual house will help robots train to become your butler
A new digital training ground that replicates an average home lets AI learn how to do simple chores like slicing apples, making beds, or carrying drinks in a low-stakes environment.
Background: We all want a robot to run around our home and fetch us… Read more
- Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2)
New drone-meets-helicopter incidents may spur tighter airspace rules
Collisions and near-misses are renewing concerns about hobbyist drone pilots getting in the way of larger aircraft.
Two crashes: A helicopter crashed in South Carolina this week, allegedly because it had to maneuver to avoid a drone. (It may be the first… Read more
- Kevin Chow | Unsplash
Researchers are struggling to replicate AI studies
Missing code and data are making it difficult to compare machine-learning work—and that may be hurting progress.
The problem: Science reports that from a sample of 400 papers at top AI conferences in recent years, only 6 percent of presenters shared… Read more
- Blake Connally | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
Missing the Paris climate target by just a little means raising the odds of extreme weather by a lot
While the lofty goal of the landmark Paris climate agreement was to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 °C, it’s increasingly unlikely the world will pull that off (see “Global warming’s worst-case projections look increasingly likely”).
Several...Read the full story →
CRISPR could enable quick, reliable medical tests
You’ve heard of CRISPR as a way to edit or delete genes. Now, two leading biologists say it could also be used to detect cancer or viruses.
What it did: Jennifer Doudna’s team at the University of California, Berkeley used a CRISPR-based test to accurately… Read more
- Zhang lab, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
Want to 3-D-print your next office? Here’s the formula.
As unsexy as it sounds, a new set of equations may be the secret to 3-D printing for construction.
The problem: Firms like 3D Printhuset have tried printing buildings out of concrete on-site, but it can take a long time and the machines have a habit… Read more
- Eindhoven University of Technology