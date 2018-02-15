The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Google Chrome now blocks ads—but it may be biased
While the search firm has built an ad blocker into its browser, some reports suggest that it’s a self-serving exercise.
What's blocked: As of today, Chrome blocks ads that don't meet standards laid out by the Coalition for Better Ads. Think pop-ups and…
If we want AI to explain itself, here’s how it should tell us
Explainable AI systems aim to make decisions that are easily understood by humans—a laudable goal, but what makes a good explanation?
Testing the best: There's only one way to figure that out: ask some users. So that's what researchers from Harvard and…
“We’re in a diversity crisis”: cofounder of Black in AI on what’s poisoning algorithms in our lives
Artificial intelligence is an increasingly seamless part of our everyday lives, present in everything from web searches to social media to home assistants like Alexa. But what do we do if this massively important technology is unintentionally, but fundamentally,...Read the full story →
Don’t get too excited about Western Union testing a cryptocurrency
The payment giant has confirmed that it’s testing a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple—but “testing” is the key word here.
What's happening: Western Union will trial a cryptocurrency token developed by Ripple, called XRP, as a "bridge currency" to let…
China’s AI startups scored more funding than America’s last year
Of $15.2 billion invested in AI startups globally in 2017, 48 percent went to China and just 38 percent to America. So says a new report from CB Insights about the state of AI.
So long, America: It's the first time China's AI startups surpassed those…
Crypto is decentralizing, AI is centralizing. Or, if you want to frame it more ideologically, crypto is libertarian and AI is communist.
Delivery drones could reduce emissions—if they’re used properly
Regulating how drones are used to haul cargo could ensure that they help fight global warming.
Size is important: A Lawrence Livermore study published in Nature Communications shows that a small quadcopter drone carrying a one-pound load from a local…
Missing the Paris climate target by just a little means raising the odds of extreme weather by a lot
While the lofty goal of the landmark Paris climate agreement was to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 °C, it’s increasingly unlikely the world will pull that off (see “Global warming’s worst-case projections look increasingly likely”).
Several...Read the full story →
Here are the big tech threats worrying US intelligence officials
Heads of America's federal intelligence agencies met before the Senate Tuesday to discuss the biggest threats facing the world. Here are the tech troubles that the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence…
A Siri scriptwriter says composing lines for AI is like writing an “absurdist play”
How do AI-powered virtual assistants figure out what to say? Scriptwriters come up with their lines.
A means to an end: Most people use conversations with virtual assistants transactionally. Exchanges consist mostly of "Alexa, order me more paper towels"…
