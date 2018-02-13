The Download

Today

Google wants your e-mails to be a window to the web

Today

Google wants your e-mails to be a window to the web

Your Gmail inbox is about to get weird. As part of an update to its Accelerated Mobile Pages project, Google will serve up content from the internet inside e-mails to provide always-up-to-date information.

Speed skating at the

The Olympics has been hit by new and destructive malware

Newly identified software called Olympic Destroyer is ravaging systems in Pyeongchang.

The news: Following a spate of hacks, Cisco security researchers have announced the discovery of malware at the Olympics that’s designed for destruction. It deletes… Read more

Editor's Pick

Social networks are broken. This man wants to fix them.

In the past, if you wanted to change the world, you had to pass a law or start a war. Now you create a hashtag.

Ethan Zuckerman studies how people change the world, or attempt to, by using social media or other technological means. As director of the...

Extremists

The UK government had its own AI built to block extremist video

New software, intended for use by small tech firms, can pick out ISIS propaganda with reasonable accuracy.

The news: Developed by London-based data science firm ASI on behalf of the British government, the $800,000 AI is trained on thousands of hours… Read more

Donald Trump

How Trump’s budget would hit US science and tech

Donald Trump has sent Congress a $4.4 trillion budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year, and it’s a mixed bag for technology. Despite adding $984 billion to the federal deficit next year, it would also introduce some serious cuts for scientific research.… Read more

Yesterday Andrew Yang

This entrepreneur wants to make automation a major campaign issue in 2020

Andrew Yang is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. His mission? Preparing America for automation.

Who he is: A New York businessman and entrepreneur, Yang is the founder of Venture for America, an entrepreneurship fellowship.

His platform:… Read more

DeepMind’s latest AI transfers its learning to new tasks

By using insights from one job to help it do another, a successful new artificial intelligence hints at a more versatile future for machine learning.

Backstory: Most algorithms can be trained in only one domain, and can’t use what’s been learned for… Read more

Editor's Pick

A phone that says “no” to little kid fingers

It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.

That’s the vision of researchers at the University...

Yesterday One og Google's TPUs

Google will allow anyone to use its custom AI chips via the cloud

Dedicated machine-learning hardware could help Google fight off rivals in an increasingly competitive cloud AI market.

Backstory: Last year, Google announced it had designed a new chip, called a tensor processing unit (TPU), built to crunch the math… Read more

Counting up crypto coins

A cryptojacking attack hit thousands of websites, including government ones

Surreptitious mining of cryptocurrency by hackers is spreading very, very fast.

The news: Over 4,000 websites, including those of the US federal judiciary and the UK National Health Service, have been weaponized by hackers to mine the cryptocurrency… Read more

