The Download
What's up in emerging technology
This entrepreneur wants to make automation a major campaign issue in 2020
Andrew Yang is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. His mission? Preparing America for automation.
Who he is: A New York businessman and entrepreneur, Yang is the founder of Venture for America, an entrepreneurship fellowship.
His platform:… Read more
- Yang 2020
DeepMind’s latest AI transfers its learning to new tasks
By using insights from one job to help it do another, a successful new artificial intelligence hints at a more versatile future for machine learning.
Backstory: Most algorithms can be trained in only one domain, and can’t use what’s been learned for… Read more
- DeepMind
Editor's Pick
Social networks are broken. This man wants to fix them.
In the past, if you wanted to change the world, you had to pass a law or start a war. Now you create a hashtag.
Ethan Zuckerman studies how people change the world, or attempt to, by using social media or other technological means. As director of the...Read the full story →
Google will allow anyone to use its custom AI chips via the cloud
Dedicated machine-learning hardware could help Google fight off rivals in an increasingly competitive cloud AI market.
Backstory: Last year, Google announced it had designed a new chip, called a tensor processing unit (TPU), built to crunch the math… Read more
A cryptojacking attack hit thousands of websites, including government ones
Surreptitious mining of cryptocurrency by hackers is spreading very, very fast.
The news: Over 4,000 websites, including those of the US federal judiciary and the UK National Health Service, have been weaponized by hackers to mine the cryptocurrency… Read more
- PaliGraficas | PixaBaby
Amazon is taking package delivery into its own hands
A new report claims Amazon will take on FedEx and UPS with its own delivery business.
The news: The Wall Street Journal says Amazon will roll out a delivery service in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Called Shipping With Amazon, it will initially handle… Read more
- Credit: Amazon
Waymo and Uber have reached a settlement in their trade secrets battle
Following a four-day trial, lawyers representing Uber and Waymo say they have suddenly come to a settlement in their suit over the theft of autonomous-car technology.
What happened: The Verge reports that Waymo attorneys announced the settlement in… Read more
- Waymo
Editor's Pick
A phone that says “no” to little kid fingers
It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.
That’s the vision of researchers at the University...Read the full story →
Brexit could hit the UK’s advanced manufacturing hard
Trade difficulties arising from Britain’s departure from the EU may kill off some of the nation’s high-tech industry.
The news: A new study from the UK’s University of Sussex suggests that aerospace, automotive, and pharma manufacturers may be hurt in… Read more
- i am dabe | Flickr
The first lab-grown human eggs could help fight infertility
The precursors to human eggs have been grown to full maturity outside the body for the first time.
The news: By carefully controlling conditions like oxygen levels and nutrients, as well as variables such as the surfaces on which precursor cells are grown,… Read more
- University of Edinburgh