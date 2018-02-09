The Download
Waymo and Uber have reached a settlement in their trade secrets battle
- Waymo
A new report claims Amazon will take on FedEx and UPS with its own delivery business.
A new report claims Amazon will take on FedEx and UPS with its own delivery business. The Wall Street Journal says Amazon will roll out a delivery service in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Called Shipping With Amazon, it will initially handle
Following a four-day trial, lawyers representing Uber and Waymo say they have suddenly come to a settlement in their suit over the theft of autonomous-car technology.
What happened: The Verge reports that Waymo attorneys announced the settlement in… Read more
In the past, if you wanted to change the world, you had to pass a law or start a war. Now you create a hashtag.
Ethan Zuckerman studies how people change the world, or attempt to, by using social media or other technological means. As director of the
Trade difficulties arising from Britain’s departure from the EU may kill off some of the nation’s high-tech industry.
The news: A new study from the UK’s University of Sussex suggests that aerospace, automotive, and pharma manufacturers may be hurt in… Read more
The precursors to human eggs have been grown to full maturity outside the body for the first time.
The precursors to human eggs have been grown to full maturity outside the body for the first time. By carefully controlling conditions like oxygen levels and nutrients, as well as variables such as the surfaces on which precursor cells are grown,
One journalist went all-in on connecting her apartment to the internet, but her experiences might make you think twice about doing the same.
Going fully smart: “I connected as many of my appliances and belongings as I could to the internet,” writes Gizmodo… Read more
Investigators have carried out one of the biggest takedowns ever of an online crime ring.
Investigators have carried out one of the biggest takedowns ever of an online crime ring. Set up in 2010, the self-styled Infraud Organization (motto: "In Fraud We Trust") trafficked credit card details, Social Security numbers, and other
It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.
That’s the vision of researchers at the University...Read the full story →
A report released yesterday by PwC says the near future of automation technologies will arrive in three phases. The report calls them “waves” and maps out how they’ll wash over us:
1. A flood of algorithms. Already, data analysis and simple digital tasks… Read more
AI that identifies people in crowds is already pervasive in China—and now it’s augmenting police officers’ eyes, too.
Smart specs: The Wall Street Journal says the hardware, made by LLVision, sends data from its camera to a handheld device, where AI… Read more