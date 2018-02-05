The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today An Uber self-driving car

Uber and Waymo are finally taking their driverless lawsuit to trial

Image credit:
  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today

South Korea says North Korea won’t stop hacking its cryptocurrency exchanges

North Korea seems to have a new strategy to overcome international economic sanctions and raise millions of dollars: steal hard-to-trace cryptocurrency.

The news: State-sponsored hackers from North Korea pilfered cryptocurrency from South Korean exchanges… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • (stephan) | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

Tesla Roadster

Tesla says it has a plan to improve conditions for its workers

The car maker is trying to get out from under a cloud that has hovered over its assembly plant in Fremont, California for some time now.

On the floor: Some employees have said they receive “near the lowest pay in the automotive industry” and struggle… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Tesla

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

A search for insomnia genes involving 1.3 million people is the largest genetic study ever

In a genetic study of unprecedented size, scientists have searched for inherited causes of insomnia in the DNA 1,310,010 people.

They found 956 different genes linked to the sleep disorder, drawing closer to an explanation of what causes it and, perhaps,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Antonio Regalado

Antonio Regalado
An Uber self-driving car

Uber and Waymo are finally taking their driverless lawsuit to trial

The companies go in front of a jury today over a fight about autonomous-car technology that kicked off this time last year.

Waymo’s side: Alphabet’s autonomous-car division says Uber stole secrets from it when it hired its top engineer, Anthony Levandowski,… Read more

Image credit:
  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

This seizure-spotting smart watch has won FDA approval

Startup Empatica says its Embrace smart watch is now approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a medical device—a rare designation for a wearable.

Winning approval: The $249 watch detects when a wearer is having a convulsive seizure and lets… Read more

Image credit:
  • Empatica

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz
Smartphones are addictive

Big Tech insiders have a plan to repair damage being done by tech

Ex-employees of Facebook, Google, and Apple have set up a new initiative that aims to repair some of the damage allegedly being done by smartphones and social media.

In its own words: The new Center for Humane Technology says that it is “reversing the… Read more

Image credit:
  • Gaelle Marcel | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
February 2, 2018

It’s been a no good, very bad week for cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and its brethren have taken a beating over the past seven days. While no one knows exactly why that is—and don’t believe anyone who claims otherwise—two particularly troublesome events certainly haven’t helped.

Buzzkills: At 2:57 a.m. in Tokyo… Read more

Image credit:
  • NeONBRAND on Unslash

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Editor's Pick

More efficient machine learning could upend the AI paradigm

In January, Google launched a new service called Cloud AutoML, which can automate some tricky aspects of designing machine-learning software. While working on this project, the company’s researchers sometimes needed to run as many as 800 graphics chips...

Read the full story →

Posted by Yiting Sun

Yiting Sun
February 2, 2018 F1 car

F1 drivers are getting biometric gloves that monitor the stress of racing

Pit crews will be able to keep a watchful eye on drivers thanks to new sensors at their fingertips.

The idea: F1 drivers are put through huge stresses during a race. Being able to monitor their vitals remotely will allow teams to keep a careful eye on… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Chutter Snap | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
YouTube app

YouTube’s says it’s going to clean up its act, but don’t expect much

The video site is full of questionable content—but an ex-staffer says the underlying algorithms really need attention.

The problem: Take your pick: conspiracy theories, violence, propaganda, and worse lurk on the site.

A solution? The Wall Street Journal… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • FREESTOCKS.ORG

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe