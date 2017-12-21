The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Facebook Lets Firms Exclude Older People from Job Ads
- Mpumelelo Macu | Unsplash
The Chinese search giant Baidu is suing former senior vice president Jin Wang for stealing driverless-car tech. Wang led Baidu’s self-driving unit but resigned in March to launch his own driverless firm, Jingchi.
Jingchi successfully completed its… Read more
Prague’s Karlovy Lazne nightclub has recently embraced automation in the workplace. Its shiny new Kuka robot arm has been employed to lay down some of its beats. It rotates on an hourly basis with meatbot DJs, and was programmed by a Czech robotics firm… Read more
The actress Angelina Jolie prompted droves of women to seek genetic testing after she revealed, in 2013, that a “faulty gene” called BRCA1 had given her an 87 percent chance of developing breast cancer.
In the face of those odds, Jolie had decided to...Read the full story →
It has been Walmart’s year of emerging technologies, and so far, it seems to be paying off.
In 2017, shelf-scanning robots began patrolling the retail giant’s aisles, VR was used for employee training and tested for digital shopping, and Walmart partnered… Read more
Your privacy may be violated as you travel for the holidays. At more than a dozen airports around the U.S., from Houston to Boston, the Department of Homeland Security uses facial recognition to ensure people haven’t overstayed their visas. But according… Read more
Firms like Amazon, Verizon, and Goldman Sachs use Facebook’s ad-targeting systems to direct jobs to young people, so older folks never see them. That’s according to a new report from ProPublica and the New York Times.
What they found: “Dozens” of companies… Read more
Scientists have used the gene-editing tool to restore hearing in animals with a genetic form of deafness.
The work, which is detailed Wednesday in the journal Nature, was done in mice, but a similar technique could eventually be used in humans. In mice,… Read more
When Britain leaves the European Union, many immigrants will be forced out of the country. But many of those people provide much-needed labor, and calls to automate the jobs they leave behind are impractical.
Eighteen months after the U.K. voted to leave...Read the full story →
A robot did not write this article. Artificial intelligence and robotic advances are indeed automating many white-collar tasks and manufacturing positions (see “Lawyer Bots Are Shaking Up Jobs”). But some recent experiments in robo-journalism suggest… Read more
AI image recognition has made some stunning advances, but as new research shows, the systems can still be tripped up by examples that would never fool a person.
Labsix, a group of MIT students who recently tricked an image classifier developed by Google… Read more