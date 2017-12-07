The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Gene Therapy Stops Bleeding in Hemophilia Patients
Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprisingly, hybrid-powered.
That's according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed
By infusing hemophilia sufferers with safe, redesigned viruses, it's possible to get their livers making clotting agents that are otherwise missing from their body.
Patients with hemophilia B lack a gene that helps create factor IX, a protein that clots
Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.
On Monday,
Sensetime, one of China’s most impressive young machine learning companies, is about to start developing new autonomous technologies for one of the world's biggest automakers.
Sensetime is part of a crop of homegrown firms that shows just how vibrant
With annual salaries routinely passing $300,000, and some even entering the millions, being an AI superstar can be lucrative indeed. And at the Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) conference, currently under way in Long Beach, California, recruiting
Call it the Software Grinch. Entrepreneurial resellers have been using bots to snaffle popular toys ahead of the Christmas rush, so that they can charge massively inflated prices to desperate parents.
If you have children of a certain age, chances are
Don’t challenge this algorithm to a board game. Because chances are it can learn to outsmart you inside a day.
Earlier this year, we reported that Alphabet's machine-learning subsidiary, DeepMind, had made a huge advance. Using an artificial-intelligence
A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).
Now
If you have ever dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace, there is now a private online place for you to go for help. Botler AI, a startup based in Montreal, on Wednesday launched a system that provides free information and guidance to those who
GE announced Monday that it set a new record with its HA gas turbine, and it has 3-D printing to thank. The record of 64 percent efficiency beats out the previous official record of 62.22 percent, set by GE in 2016.
While this might not seem like a huge