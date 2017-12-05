The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Can 10,000 Humans Clean Up YouTube?
The algorithms aren’t working. YouTube, like Facebook, comes under consistent fire for objectionable content—from extremism to child abuse. Tech leaders promise that artificial intelligence will help solve the problem, by automatically identifying offensive… Read more
Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.
Starting at $9.99/3 months
Amazon’s Investment in Robots is Eliminating Human Jobs
From delivery drones to warehouse robots, Amazon has made no attempt to hide their ambitious goals for automation. Even as the company continues to hire thousands of new employees, many jobs are also being filled by autonomous counterparts. As Amazon… Read more
- Amazon
Editor's Pick
Google Has Released an AI Tool That Makes Sense of Your Genome
Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.
On Monday,...Read the full story →
A Translation Algorithm Can Predict the “Language” of a Chemical Reaction
By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.
In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at… Read more
- Matt Briney | Unsplash
Ethereum’s First Killer App Is Here, and It’s a Game Where You Create Digital Cats
Even though it just launched last week, CryptoKitties, a platform for “breeding” and trading collectible digital cats, is already too popular for the network to handle, accounting for 12 percent of all transactions on Ethereum. Its sudden emergence has… Read more
- CryptoKitties
Nvidia’s Tag-Teaming AIs Imagine Night as Day, and House Cats as Tigers
A new direction in machine learning is giving computers the ability to daydream, and the results are fascinating and potentially pretty useful.
A system developed by researchers at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, can look at an image of a sunny road… Read more
- Nvidia
Google’s New AI Smile Detector Shows How Embracing Race and Gender Can Reduce Bias
Computer vision is becoming increasingly good at recognizing different facial expressions, but for certain groups that aren’t adequately represented in training data sets, like racial minorities or women with androgynous features, algorithms can still… Read more
- Sam Manns | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
Global Warming May Harm Children for Life
A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).
Now...Read the full story →
Facebook Wants to Get Kids Hooked While They’re Still Young
The social network’s next generation of users will be able to access its addictive digital offerings from the age of six.
Facebook’s newly announced Messenger Kids app is targeted at 6-to-12-year-olds and is said to be designed to create a safe way for… Read more
Europe Is Struggling to Keep Local Talent for Its Homegrown Tech Scene
Finding tech talent in Europe is often difficult—and sometimes impossible. At a recent House of Lords select committee hearing on artificial intelligence, held in London and attended by MIT Technology Review, Joseph Reger, chief technology officer of… Read more