The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Amazon’s Investment in Robots is Eliminating Human Jobs
- Amazon
From delivery drones to warehouse robots, Amazon has made no attempt to hide their ambitious goals for automation. Even as the company continues to hire thousands of new employees, many jobs are also being filled by autonomous counterparts. As Amazon… Read more
By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.
In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at… Read more
Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.
On Monday,...Read the full story →
Even though it just launched last week, CryptoKitties, a platform for “breeding” and trading collectible digital cats, is already too popular for the network to handle, accounting for 12 percent of all transactions on Ethereum. Its sudden emergence has… Read more
A new direction in machine learning is giving computers the ability to daydream, and the results are fascinating and potentially pretty useful.
A system developed by researchers at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, can look at an image of a sunny road… Read more
Computer vision is becoming increasingly good at recognizing different facial expressions, but for certain groups that aren’t adequately represented in training data sets, like racial minorities or women with androgynous features, algorithms can still… Read more
The social network’s next generation of users will be able to access its addictive digital offerings from the age of six.
Facebook’s newly announced Messenger Kids app is targeted at 6-to-12-year-olds and is said to be designed to create a safe way for… Read more
A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).
Now...Read the full story →
Finding tech talent in Europe is often difficult—and sometimes impossible. At a recent House of Lords select committee hearing on artificial intelligence, held in London and attended by MIT Technology Review, Joseph Reger, chief technology officer of… Read more
There’s a dramatic piece of good news for electric vehicles, but for the moment, it’s balanced on a knife edge.
That’s according to a new study published in the journal Applied Energy, which explains that over four years, the total cost of ownership… Read more