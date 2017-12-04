The Download

The Download

Today Amazon fulfillment worker

Amazon’s Investment in Robots is Eliminating Human Jobs

  • Amazon

Posted by Erin Winick
Wall of squat bottles with stoppers

A Translation Algorithm Can Predict the “Language” of a Chemical Reaction

By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.

In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at… Read more

Image credit:
  • Matt Briney | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Google Has Released an AI Tool That Makes Sense of Your Genome

Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.

On Monday,...

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
A lineup of CryptoKitties

Ethereum’s First Killer App Is Here, and It’s a Game Where You Create Digital Cats

Even though it just launched last week, CryptoKitties, a platform for “breeding” and trading collectible digital cats, is already too popular for the network to handle, accounting for 12 percent of all transactions on Ethereum. Its sudden emergence has… Read more

Image credit:
  • CryptoKitties

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Nvidia’s Tag-Teaming AIs Imagine Night as Day, and House Cats as Tigers

A new direction in machine learning is giving computers the ability to daydream, and the results are fascinating and potentially pretty useful.

A system developed by researchers at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, can look at an image of a sunny road… Read more

Video credit:
  • Nvidia

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
two girls smiling

Google’s New AI Smile Detector Shows How Embracing Race and Gender Can Reduce Bias

Computer vision is becoming increasingly good at recognizing different facial expressions, but for certain groups that aren’t adequately represented in training data sets, like racial minorities or women with androgynous features, algorithms can still… Read more

Image credit:
  • Sam Manns | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
Facebook's new Messenger Kids app.

Facebook Wants to Get Kids Hooked While They’re Still Young

The social network’s next generation of users will be able to access its addictive digital offerings from the age of six.

Facebook’s newly announced Messenger Kids app is targeted at 6-to-12-year-olds and is said to be designed to create a safe way for… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Facebook

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles

Global Warming May Harm Children for Life

A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).

Now...

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
London is home to tech talent, just not where everyone wants it.

Europe Is Struggling to Keep Local Talent for Its Homegrown Tech Scene

Finding tech talent in Europe is often difficult—and sometimes impossible. At a recent House of Lords select committee hearing on artificial intelligence, held in London and attended by MIT Technology Review, Joseph Reger, chief technology officer of… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Roby Bye | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Electric cars are cheaper to own and run than gas versions.

It Already Makes Financial Sense to Buy an Electric Car

There’s a dramatic piece of good news for electric vehicles, but for the moment, it’s balanced on a knife edge.

That’s according to a new study published in the journal Applied Energy, which explains that over four years, the total cost of ownership… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • John Matychuk | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe