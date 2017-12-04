The Download

Today Facebook's new Messenger Kids app.

Facebook Wants to Get Kids Hooked While They’re Still Young

Posted by Martin Giles

The social network’s next generation of users will be able to access its addictive digital offerings from the age of six.

Facebook’s newly announced Messenger Kids app is targeted at 6-to-12 year-olds and claimed to be designed to create a safe way for… Read more

Posted by Martin Giles

London is home to tech talent, just not where everyone wants it.

Europe Is Struggling Keep Local Talent for Its Homegrown Tech Scene

Finding tech talent in Europe is often difficult—and sometimes impossible. At a recent House of Lords select committee hearing on artificial intelligence, held in London and attended by MIT Technology Review, Joseph Reger, chief technology officer of… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

The Surgeon Who Wants to Connect You to the Internet with a Brain Implant

It’s the Monday morning following the opening weekend of the movie Blade Runner 2049, and Eric C. Leuthardt is standing in the center of a floodlit operating room clad in scrubs and a mask, hunched over an unconscious patient.

“I thought he was human,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Adam Piore
Electric cars are cheaper to own and run than gas versions.

It Already Makes Financial Sense to Buy an Electric Car

There’s a dramatic piece of good news for electric vehicles, but for the moment, it’s balanced on a knife edge.

That’s according to a new study published in the journal Applied Energy, which explains that over four years, the total cost of ownership… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

December 1, 2017 a screenshot of the Amazon Cloud9 IDE interface

Ambient AI Is About to Devour the Software Industry

Amazon has casually unveiled what could turn into a fundamentally different way to build software.

At its AWS conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the company demoed Amazon Cloud 9, an integrated development environment (IDE) that plugs directly into… Read more

Posted by Will Knight

China's factories slow down in the heat.

A Warmer World Will Dent the Productivity of Factories

As the mercury rises, industrial facilities will become less efficient. That’s the finding of a new study, which crunched data about production rates from half a million Chinese manufacturing plants from 1998 to 2007.

The research, published in the Journal… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Traditional winemakers are starting to use robots.

Wine Robots Are Rolling Into Europe’s Swankiest Vineyards

Some of the world’s most traditional wineries can’t resist a reboot.

We’ve explained in the past that swaths of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Hacking Back Makes a Comeback—But It’s Still a Really Bad Idea

In spite of the billions of dollars companies collectively spend each year on cyberdefenses, hackers keep defeating them. This week Clarkson, the world’s largest shipbroker, said it had been the target of a cyberattack. Uber, meanwhile, has come under...

Read the full story →

Posted by Martin Giles

November 30, 2017 Internet-delivering drones in Wales.

How Do You Get a House in a Steep Valley Forest Online? With a Drone

In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.

While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay one-gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Blink and You’ll Miss How Fast This Souped-Up 3-D Printer Makes Prototypes

The video in this article hasn’t been sped up. What you’re watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick