The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Traditional winemakers are starting to use robots.

Wine Robots Are Rolling Into Europe’s Swankiest Vineyards

Source: Image credit:
  • Château Mouton Rothschild

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Traditional winemakers are starting to use robots.

Wine Robots Are Rolling Into Europe’s Swankiest Vineyards

Some of the world’s most traditional wineries can’t resist a reboot.

We’ve explained in the past that swathes of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Château Mouton Rothschild

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

Yesterday Internet-delivering drones in Wales.

How Do You Get a House in a Steep Valley Forest Online? With a Drone

In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.

While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay one-gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Openreach

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

The Surgeon Who Wants to Connect You to the Internet with a Brain Implant

It’s the Monday morning following the opening weekend of the movie Blade Runner 2049, and Eric C. Leuthardt is standing in the center of a floodlit operating room clad in scrubs and a mask, hunched over an unconscious patient.

“I thought he was human,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Adam Piore
Yesterday

Blink and You’ll Miss How Fast This Souped-Up 3-D Printer Makes Prototypes

The video in this article hasn’t been sped up. What you’re watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing… Read more

Video credit:
  • Mechanosynthesis Group, MIT

Posted by Erin Winick
Amazon's new deep-leanring camera, DeepLens.

Competition in the AI Cloud Is Heating Up, and Amazon Just Made a Big Move

The cloud is no longer just a data dump—it’s an AI battleground, and Amazon wants to beat all comers into submission.

The ethereal digital realm that we know as the cloud started as a remote space to store files and run some code. Put the two together—data… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
November 29, 2017 A photo of fighter jets flying in a formation at a distance against a cloudy sky

The U.S. Risks Falling Behind Russia and China in Its Use of AI in the Military

America's military budget, at $615 billion, dwarfs those of its closest competitors, China ($211 billion) and Russia ($69 billion). Even with that advantage, a new report finds that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind in the race to find and create… Read more

Image credit:
  • Jacob Valerio | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
NYU Stern School of Business

Bitcoin Hype is Ushering in Demand for Cryptocurrency Education

Cryptocurrencies are riding high this year. Bitcoin surpassed a $10,000 valuation yesterday. Initial coin offerings have raised over $2 billion this year (see “What the Hell Is an Initial Coin Offering?”). In this era of money being thrown at companies… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • New York University Photo Bureau

Posted by Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

A Quantum Boost for a Different Kind of Computer

Quantum computers capable of mind-boggling computations are finally on the horizon. But what will the first useful machines look like?

Industry heavy hitters including IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Intel, as well as a few startups like Rigetti Computing...

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
November 29, 2017 Brown leatherbound books shot at an angle

Artificial Intelligence Can Translate Languages Without a Dictionary

Parlez-vous artificial intelligence? Two new research papers detail unsupervised machine-learning methods that can do language translation without dictionaries, as reported in Science. The methods also work without parallel text, or identical text that… Read more

Image credit:
  • Roman Kraft | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
Snapchat has a plan to fight fake news.

Snapchat Has a Plan to Fight Fake News: Ripping the ‘Social’ from the ‘Media’

The messaging platform has a pragmatic take on how to solve our misinformation problem—but will it work?

Time was, Snapchat was effectively a messaging app. But since it added the Stories feature, which allows publishers to push content to users, it’s… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Perzonseo Webbyra | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe