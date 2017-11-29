The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The U.S. Risks Falling Behind Russia and China in Its Use of AI in the Military
America's military budget, at $615 billion, dwarfs those of its closest competitors, China ($211 billion) and Russia ($69 billion). Even with that advantage, a new report finds that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind in the race to find and create… Read more
- Jacon Valerio | Unsplash
Bitcoin Hype is Ushering in Demand for Cryptocurrency Education
Cryptocurrencies are riding high this year. Bitcoin surpassed a $10,000 valuation yesterday. Initial coin offerings have raised over $2 billion this year (see “What the Hell Is an Initial Coin Offering?”). In this era of money being thrown at companies… Read more
Editor's Pick
AI Is Dreaming Up New Kinds of Video Games
Michael Cook, a 30-year-old senior research fellow at the University of Falmouth, has built an AI capable of imagining new video games from scratch. Cook calls the machine Angelina, a recursive acronym that stands for “A Novel Game-Evolving Labrat I’ve...Read the full story →
Artificial Intelligence Can Translate Languages Without a Dictionary
Parlez-vous artificial intelligence? Two new research papers detail unsupervised machine-learning methods that can do language translation without dictionaries, as reported in Science. The methods also work without parallel text, or identical text that… Read more
- Roman Kraft | Unsplash
Snapchat Has a Plan to Fight Fake News: Ripping the ‘Social’ from the ‘Media’
The messaging platform has a pragmatic take on how to solve our misinformation problem—but will it work?
Time was, Snapchat was effectively a messaging app. But since it added the Stories feature, which allows publishers to push content to users, it’s… Read more
Robots Could Force 375 Million People to Switch Occupations by 2030
So says a new report by the think tank McKinsey Global Institute, which predicts how labor demand will shift in 45 countries as a result of new technologies.
The headline finding of the report (PDF) is that 400 million to 800 million people around the… Read more
- Neonbrand | Unsplash
Why Government Banks Have Complicated Feelings About Cryptocurrencies
Central bankers are scrambling to make sense of digital forms of money. An official from the Bank of Japan declared last week to Reuters that cryptocurrency won’t replace physical money any time soon. He may be right, but that’s a different tune from… Read more
- Zach Copley | Flickr
Editor's Pick
Is AI Riding a One-Trick Pony?
I’m standing in what is soon to be the center of the world, or is perhaps just a very large room on the seventh floor of a gleaming tower in downtown Toronto. Showing me around is Jordan Jacobs, who cofounded this place: the nascent Vector Institute,...Read the full story →
A New Algorithm Identifies Candidates for Palliative Care by Predicting When Patients Will Die
End-of-life care can be stressful for patients and their loved ones, but a new algorithm could help provide better care to people during their final months.
A paper published in arXiv by researchers from Stanford describes a deep neural network that… Read more
- US Navy | flickr
A Lightweight AI Could Stop Strangers from Spying on Your Smartphone
Google engineers have created a lean image-recognition system that could help guard your display when an unfamiliar face looks at it.
Facial recognition and gaze detection are nothing new for machine learning. But in a paper to be presented at the Neural… Read more