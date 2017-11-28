The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today

This Robot Picks Up Groceries It’s Never Seen Before Using Its Little Suction Cup

Video credit:
  • Ocado

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Drones may find it slightly harder to take off in the U.K.

The U.K. Is Clamping Down on Drones

Once a relatively permissive space for unmanned aircraft, Britain is set to make it harder for civilian drones to get airborne. Its government will publish a new bill next year that will give law enforcers greater powers to police drones and their pilots… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Ryan Christodoulou | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

This Robot Picks Up Groceries It’s Never Seen Before Using Its Little Suction Cup

A tub of oatmeal, a tube of chips, or a box of teabags—it’s all the same to this warehouse automaton. Developed by Ocado, the world’s largest online-only grocery retailer, the machine has been designed to pick individual items out of big crates of groceries,… Read more

Video credit:
  • Ocado

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

How High-Tech Mirrors Can Send Heat into Space

In the small rear suite of a light industrial building near the San Francisco airport, Eli Goldstein looks over a set of silver panels tilted on metal racking. The panels look like simple mirrors, but as ­Goldstein walks around them, he points out the...

Read the full story →

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
Yesterday A white robot's face

Dear Future AI Overlords: Here Are Some Reasons Not to Kill Us

There are a lot of predictions about AI-induced apocalypse out there, and organizations like OpenAI are trying to discover the best way to create safe artificial intelligence—but rarely do these efforts address the AI directly.

A new paper published (login… Read more

Image credit:
  • Alex Knight | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
Job hunting process

An AI Recruiter Could Find You Your Next Job

The hiring process is tedious for people on both sides of the interview table. There are online forms, stacks of résumés, LinkedIn browsing, and countless job interviews. Each of these tasks is repetitive, a matter of scanning the Internet for data.… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Tim Gouw | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick
Little girl holding hands with a white robot about her size

Robots Get an ‘Undo’ Button That Could Help Them Learn Faster

Deep reinforcement learning works a lot like a child learning a skill: practice makes perfect. For an autonomous agent like a robot, though, its environment has to be reset to its original state between attempts—a chore that can take hours as humans… Read more

Image credit:
  • Andy Kelly | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
November 22, 2017 Great Barrier Reef aerial photograph

An Election in Australia Is Shaping Up as a Fight over Coal Energy

On Saturday, Queensland, Australia, goes to the polls, and the issue defining the election is being billed as a choice between creating new jobs and saving the Great Barrier Reef.

The Labor Party has promised it will reject $900 million in federal funding… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Pixabay

Posted by Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

Is AI Riding a One-Trick Pony?

I’m standing in what is soon to be the center of the world, or is perhaps just a very large room on the seventh floor of a gleaming tower in downtown Toronto. Showing me around is Jordan Jacobs, who cofounded this place: the nascent Vector Institute,...

Read the full story →

Posted by James Somers
November 22, 2017 View of a block of houses from above

Facebook Still Lets People Target Ads by Race and Ethnicity

Though the company promised a fix months ago, Facebook’s ad system still allows advertisers to target people in ways that could run afoul of antidiscrimination laws.

The investigative journalism shop ProPublica has been on the case for over a year now… Read more

Image credit:
  • Blake Wheeler | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow
Your smartphone knows where you are—all too well.

Android Phones Have Been Tracking You More Closely Than You Might Like

And there’s nothing you could’ve done about it. An investigation by Quartz reveals that Android devices currently send positioning data to Google servers even when location services are turned off, apps aren’t being used, and there isn’t even a carrier’s… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Courtney Clayton

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe