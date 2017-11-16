Automation May Take Your Job Away, But It Might Just Create a New One for You, Too

The Download

Robots are undeniably decimating jobs in certain industries—but the news isn’t necessarily all bad.

A new report by Cognizant's Center for the Future of Work lays out 21 new kinds of jobs that will be created in the next 10 years, employing large swaths…

Source: Image credit:
  • ICAPlants | Wikimedia Commons

Posted by Erin Winick

Black and white photo of two men looking at chest x-rays

A New Algorithm Can Spot Pneumonia Better Than a Radiologist

Add diagnosing dangerous lung diseases to the growing list of things artificial intelligence can do better than humans.

A new arXiv paper by researchers from Stanford explains how CheXNet, the convolutional neural network they developed, achieved the…

Image credit:
  • City of Minneapolis Archives

Posted by Jackie Snow

Editor's Pick

This Startup Developed a Promising New Battery Material—and a Novel Survival Strategy

As Kenan Sahin walks through the labs at Tiax, an energy technology development firm located along Boston’s tech beltway, he points to a row of little muffle furnaces in a small beige room. The company’s researchers use the ovens to heat mixtures of...

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
Amazon Key lets delivery folks enter your home.

Amazon Key Lets Delivery People into Your House—and It Just Got Hacked

A hardware safeguard in Amazon’s recently launched while-you’re-out delivery service turns out to have a big hole. And, well—let’s just say you probably should have seen this coming.

Amazon Key uses a smart lock and cloud-based security camera in order…

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
The Neuro-Stim System Bridge

The FDA Has Blessed Its First Medical Device to Tackle Opioid Withdrawal

People weaning themselves from painkillers may soon get a helping hand via a zap in the brain. The FDA says the snappy-sounding Neuro-Stim System Bridge, which costs between $600 and $800, can now be marketed as a way to treat opioid withdrawal.

Source: Image credit:
  • Innovative Health Solutions

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Reveal of GE's new metal 3D printer at formnext

Metal 3-D Printing Is, Finally, Overcoming Its Limitations

Techniques for 3-D-printing metal have long been too expensive and slow, and the parts produced too weak, to compete with traditional manufacturing—but that is changing, and fast.

General Electric's beta version of its newest metal 3-D printer (pictured)…

Source: Image credit:
  • GE Additive

Posted by Erin Winick
photo of a few very tasty looking burgers

This AI Chef Wants to Put You on an Environmentally Conscious Diet

Your next veggie burger might be cooked with some chickpeas, black beans—and maybe a pinch of artificial intelligence.

NotCompany, a Chilean startup, is using machine learning to reduce the environmental impact of foods by eliminating animal products.…

Image credit:
  • Niklas Rhöse | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Editor's Pick

China’s AI Awakening
中国 人工智能 的崛起

On a tropical island that marks the southern tip of China, a computer program called Lengpudashi is playing one-on-one poker against a dozen people at once, and it’s absolutely crushing them. Lengpudashi, which means “cold poker master” in Mandarin,...

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
Yesterday Less powerful devices will soon be able to make use of AI algorithms.

It’s About to Get Way, Way Easier to Put AI Everywhere

Google has a vision for a world full of cheap and tiny smart devices—and it hopes its software will power them all.

A couple of years back, Google launched an open-source machine-learning software library called TensorFlow. It has since exploded in popularity,…

Source: Image credit:
  • Nadya Peek | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
This man is ready for the future of work.

Tech Illiteracy Will Get You Fired Long Before Automation Does

The robots may be coming for our jobs, but until they arrive you better brush up on your coding and PowerPoint. So says a new report from the Brookings Institution, which analyzed the digitalization of 545 occupations (covering 90 percent of American…

Source: Image credit:
  • Eddie Kopp | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe