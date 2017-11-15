For the First Time, Gene Editing Is Taking Place Inside the Human Body

This week a man called Brian Madeux became a walking experiment. That’s because he’s the first human to officially have gene editing take place inside his body, thanks to an IV packed with snippets of DNA and the means to insert them into his own genetic material.

The Associated Press reports that the treatment, developed by Sangamo Therapeutics, uses a technique known as zinc fingers to snip Madeux’s DNA and insert a corrective gene. If all goes to plan, that will allow his body to produce enzymes to counter his liver condition, Hunter syndrome. He’ll be dearly hoping that it does, because to date he’s had 26 operations to fix problems caused by his illness.

Gene editing has, of course, made it into humans before. Sangamo has developed previous treatments, such as one for HIV, which harvest cells, engineer them, then transfuse them back into the body. But this is the first time gene editing has actually taken place in the human body. Scientists are still developing trials that will introduce the CRISPR gene-editing tool into the body.

Even more so than most treatments, there’s little turning back from gene editing as a cure, because it permanently changes a person’s DNA. That means that if the therapy goes as intended, it will provide a lasting effect for the patient, but if the technique incorrectly edits DNA, things could go badly wrong. That why attempts to perform DIY gene editing in homebrew labs are so damn risky (see “One Man’s Quest to Hack His Own Genes”).

Tests in three months will determine if Madeux’s procedure has worked properly or not. “I’m nervous and excited” about the procedure, he said to the AP. “I’m willing to take that risk. Hopefully it will help me and other people.”