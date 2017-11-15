The Download
What's up in emerging technology
For the First Time, Gene Editing Is Taking Place Inside the Human Body
- Daan Stevens | Unsplash
This week a man called Brian Madeux became a walking experiment. That’s because he’s the first human to officially have gene editing take place inside his body, thanks to an IV packed with snippets of DNA and the means to insert them into his own genetic… Read more
Next month, truckers face a major deadline forcing them to adapt to a new technology—and it’s just the beginning. As of December 18, the U.S. government will require truckers to outfit their rigs with electronic logging devices (ELDs) that track drive… Read more
As Kenan Sahin walks through the labs at Tiax, an energy technology development firm located along Boston’s tech beltway, he points to a row of little muffle furnaces in a small beige room. The company’s researchers use the ovens to heat mixtures of...Read the full story →
Social media isn’t just for photos of kittens and your uncle’s political memes anymore. It’s increasingly a tool governments use to influence elections and subvert democracy, according to a new report by the democracy advocacy group Freedom House.
The… Read more
The fight for Bitcoin’s soul rages on. A polarizing proposal to split the currency in two was shelved last week, but that wasn’t enough to bring about a ceasefire in what has become a fierce battle.
This piece appears in our new twice-weekly newsletter,… Read more
A startup called Quantum Circuits plans to compete with the likes of IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Intel to bring quantum computing out of the lab and into the wider world. There’s one good reason to think it might be able to beat them all.
That’s because… Read more
What’s black and yellow, and has a face like a checkout scanner? That’d be the latest iteration of Boston Dynamics’s small, four-legged robot called SpotMini, which makes an appearance in the video above.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen a robot go… Read more
On a tropical island that marks the southern tip of China, a computer program called Lengpudashi is playing one-on-one poker against a dozen people at once, and it’s absolutely crushing them. Lengpudashi, which means “cold poker master” in Mandarin,...Read the full story →
Hope you’re comfortable swallowing your tech, because America’s first digital pill is here. The drug, called Abilify MyCite, is an antipsychotic that can be used to treat schizophrenia and some cases of bipolar disorder. But unlike regular tablets, the pills contain… Read more
If you want to crunch the world’s biggest problems, head east. According to a newly published ranking, not only is China home to the world’s two fastest supercomputers, it also has 202 of the world’s fastest 500 such devices—more than any other nation.… Read more