America Just Can’t Match China’s Exploding Supercomputing Power
- Photograph courtesy of netlib.org
If you want to crunch the world’s biggest problems, head east. According to a newly published ranking, not only is China home to the world’s two fastest supercomputers, it also has 202 of the world’s fastest 500 such devices—more than any other nation.… Read more
After three years of flatlining, human-generated carbon dioxide output looks set to rise again.
That’s the finding of a new study published in Nature Climate Change as part of the ongoing United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany. The research shows… Read more
We are surrounded by hysteria about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics—hysteria about how powerful they will become, how quickly, and what they will do to jobs.
I recently saw a story in MarketWatch that said robots will take half of...Read the full story →
The farmers of the world haven't globally optimized what they grow where. But if they did, it could have a profound impact on our ability to feed the planet.
Growing populations, water scarcity, and climate change are all making it harder to grow enough… Read more
We may be about to find out. Wired reports that Facebook is about to kick off a scheme that will see it ship out some of its machine-learning experts to telecom firms that have been struggling to recruit AI staff. The companies will use the talent to… Read more
A U.K. court has rejected the ride-hailer’s pleas to continue treating drivers as contractors.
The verdict, reported by the Guardian, throws out Uber’s appeal against a similar ruling from last year, and means that the company should act like a regular… Read more
On its first day on the job yesterday, a self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas got into a crash.
The vehicle is one of several made by French startup Navya that are part of a trial sponsored by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. Each shuttle carries… Read more
IBM established a landmark in computing Friday, announcing a quantum computer that handles 50 quantum bits, or qubits. The company is also making a 20-qubit system available through its cloud computing platform.
IBM, Google, Intel, and a San Francisco...Read the full story →
Congressman Lamar Smith, who has relentlessly disputed the science behind climate change, now argues there may be ways to avoid the dangers of rising temperatures without overhauling America’s energy system.
“As the climate continues to change, geoengineering… Read more
If you have a computer and an Internet connection, sharing what you make is simple; being paid for making it has been a whole other story. But that’s now starting to change.
People who use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share their original content… Read more