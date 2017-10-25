The Download
AI Is Learning to Pick Out Voices From a Crowd’s Chatter
Current voice recognition systems are pretty good—if only one person speaks. But as we've said before, picking apart voices of more people, which is often known as the cocktail party problem, is tough, even for firms like Amazon, which has amassed gobs…
The e-tailer’s Amazon Key scheme will allow its staff to leave packages in your home even when you’re not there. Question is: do you want them to?
The newly announced service, which was previously rumored, makes use of a smart lock on your door, an app,… Read more
Next time you shop online for jeans or T-shirts from the Gap, you may have artificial intelligence to thank when the correct items arrive on your doorstep. Kindred AI, one of our 50 Smartest Companies of 2017, has been testing Kindred Sort, its first…
Malware called BadRabbit is bouncing between networks in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Bulgaria, demanding Bitcoin payment in exchange for decryption of files.
Reuters reports that Odessa airport (pictured above) and the metro system in Kiev, both in…
Reuters reports that Odessa airport (pictured above) and the metro system in Kiev, both in… Read more
Don’t throw out your CPUs just yet, but there may be a new way to run your neural networks.
In the regular world of computing—whether you’re running exotic deep-learning algorithms or just using Excel—calculations are usually performed on a processor… Read more
Actually, maybe you should fear the Reaper. At least the one that takes the form of a freshly discovered botnet, which threatens to become far larger than the one that took down a big chunk of the Internet last year.

Researchers from Chinese security…
In a 45-page report, Congress’s bipartisan… Read more
Driverless cars need superhuman senses. And for the most part they seem to have them, in the form of lidar, radar, ultrasound, near-infrared, and other sensors. But regular cameras, often forgotten about in favor of more exotic technologies, are incredibly… Read more
Actually, maybe you should fear the Reaper. At least the one that takes the form of a freshly discovered botnet, which threatens to become far larger than the one that took down a big chunk of the Internet last year.
Researchers from Chinese security… Read more
The company that designed the chip in your smartphone hopes an entire industry will adopt its new set of rules to lock down connected devices.
When Japanese telecom company SoftBank acquired British chip designer Arm last year for $32 billion, it did… Read more