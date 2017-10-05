The Download

The Download

Today Adidas is automating the manufacturing of sneakers.

Inside the Adidas Factory That Uses Robots to Build Running Shoes

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

How much faster can you build a sneaker, exactly? A lot, it turns out. Wired UK has paid a visit to Adidas, which is hauling shoe manufacturing from labor-intensive Chinese plants into aptly named Speed Factories in America and Germany.

Using tricks… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Amazon Is Testing a New Delivery Service to Ship More Goods, Faster

A shipping experiment that started in India has made it to America's West coast, and could spread across the U.S. some time next year. That’s according to a new report by Bloomberg, which suggests that a new in-house Amazon delivery service will help… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday Beverly Clifford was the first passenger in Voyage's robotic taxi at the retirement community.

Robo-Taxis Are Driving Around a Retirement Community, and That’s a Savvy Idea

Plenty of obstacles, no regulations, and nobody in a huge rush—sounds like an ideal proving ground for autonomous cars. Self-driving startup Voyage certainly thinks so, because it’s just kicked off a trial at the Villages Golf and Country Club, a 4,000-resident… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Solider smartphones are getting hacked.

Russia Has Been Hacking Western Soldiers’ Smartphones

The fastest route to front-line intelligence may be in the pocket of a soldier. At least that’s according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, which cites U.S. and European officials who say Russia has been attempting to hack the smartphones… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

AI brains still need an injection of ethics.

DeepMind’s New Ethics Team Wants to Solve AI’s Problems Before They Happen

From automation’s erosion of jobs to killer robots, there are plenty of thorny social AI issues to chew on. Google’s machine learning division, DeepMind, has now decided to try and head off some of the most contentious problems facing AI by establishing… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Microsoft is making a big VR push.

Microsoft Is Going All In on Virtual and Augmented Reality

A flurry of of announcements made yesterday serve to highlight the company’s desire to make a success of so-called mixed reality technologies. At an event in San Francisco, Microsoft showed off a series of new AR and VR headsets that will be available… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

October 3, 2017 What can an AI learn from the brain?

DeepMind’s New Way to Think About the Brain Could Improve How AI Makes Plans

DeepMind thinks that we imagine the future so well because part of our brain creates efficient summaries of how the future could play out.

For all of the recent advances in AI, machines still struggle to effectively plan in situations where even a few… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

This Disaster Robot Would Climb Ladders in the Pouring Rain to Rescue You

If you have a problem, if no one else can help, maybe you can hire E2-DR. That’s the name of Honda’s latest prototype disaster relief robot, and as IEEE Spectrum reports, it’s an impressive piece of machinery. How impressive, exactly? Well, according… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Fake news thrived after the Las Vegas shooting.

AI Definitely Didn’t Stop Fake News about the Las Vegas Shooting

As Americans woke Monday to reports of the tragedy in Las Vegas, many were confronted not by accurate news accounts but by untruthful posts from questionable websites.

Ars Technica reports that Google promoted a 4chan post, which incorrectly identified… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

October 2, 2017 Just because you can machine a gun at home, should you?

Technology Could Help You Build an Untraceable Gun. Should It?

Just hours before Sunday night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, Texas-based Defense Distributed launched new software that allows people to mill metal handgun bodies at home. The two events are almost certainly unconnected, but it's hard not to consider… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

