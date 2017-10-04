The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Solider smartphones are getting hacked.

Russia Has Been Hacking Western Soldiers’ Smartphones

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

AI brains still need an injection of ethics.

DeepMind’s New Ethics Team Wants to Solve AI’s Problems Before They Happen

From automation’s erosion of jobs to killer robots, there are plenty of thorny social AI issues to chew on. Google’s machine learning division, DeepMind, has now decided to try and head off some of the most contentious problems facing AI by establishing… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Microsoft is making a big VR push.

Microsoft Is Going All In on Virtual and Augmented Reality

A flurry of of announcements made yesterday serve to highlight the company’s desire to make a success of so-called mixed reality technologies. At an event in San Francisco, Microsoft showed off a series of new AR and VR headsets that will be available… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday What can an AI learn from the brain?

DeepMind’s New Way to Think About the Brain Could Improve How AI Makes Plans

DeepMind thinks that we imagine the future so well because part of our brain creates efficient summaries of how the future could play out.

For all of the recent advances in AI, machines still struggle to effectively plan in situations where even a few… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

This Disaster Robot Would Climb Ladders in the Pouring Rain to Rescue You

If you have a problem, if no one else can help, maybe you can hire E2-DR. That’s the name of Honda’s latest prototype disaster relief robot, and as IEEE Spectrum reports, it’s an impressive piece of machinery. How impressive, exactly? Well, according… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Fake news thrived after the Las Vegas shooting.

AI Definitely Didn’t Stop Fake News about the Las Vegas Shooting

As Americans woke Monday to reports of the tragedy in Las Vegas, many were confronted not by accurate news accounts but by untruthful posts from questionable websites.

Ars Technica reports that Google promoted a 4chan post, which incorrectly identified… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

October 2, 2017 Just because you can machine a gun at home, should you?

Technology Could Help You Build an Untraceable Gun. Should It?

Just hours before Sunday night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, Texas-based Defense Distributed launched new software that allows people to mill metal handgun bodies at home. The two events are almost certainly unconnected, but it's hard not to consider… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Cassava is one of the world's most popular tuber crops.

OK, Phone: How Are My Crops Looking?

Some cassava farmers may not be able to tell one plant’s debilitating brown streak from another’s troubling brown leaf spot—but a smartphone-friendly AI can.

Wired reports that researchers have developed a lightweight image-recognition AI that can identify… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison sees a future without human error–or labor.

Oracle’s New Database Uses AI to Patch Itself

If you can’t trust humans to update your software, teach it to do the job for itself. That’s the thinking at the enterprise software firm Oracle, anyway, which has just announced that its 18c database system now uses machine learning to “automatically… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

September 29, 2017 China is giving the auto industry a jolt.

China’s New Electric Car Rules Are Amazingly Aggressive

This is how you really get an industry to change its ways. Bloomberg reports that China’s government has announced that any automaker producing or importing more than 30,000 cars in China must ensure 10 percent of them are all-electric, plug-in hybrid,… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

