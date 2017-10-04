The Download
What's up in emerging technology
DeepMind’s New Ethics Team Wants to Solve AI’s Problems Before They Happen
From automation’s erosion of jobs to killer robots, there are plenty of thorny social AI issues to chew on. Now, Google’s machine learning division, DeepMind, had decided to try and head off some of the most contentious problems facing AI by establishing… Read more
Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.
Starting at $29.95/year
Microsoft Is Going All In on Virtual and Augmented Reality
A flurry of of announcements made yesterday serve to highlight the company’s desire to make a success of so-called mixed reality technologies. At an event in San Francisco, Microsoft showed off a series of new AR and VR headsets that will be available… Read more
- Microsoft
DeepMind’s New Way to Think About the Brain Could Improve How AI Makes Plans
DeepMind thinks that we imagine the future so well because part of our brain creates efficient summaries of how the future could play out.
For all of the recent advances in AI, machines still struggle to effectively plan in situations where even a few… Read more
- Jesse Oricco | Unsplash
This Disaster Robot Would Climb Ladders in the Pouring Rain to Rescue You
If you have a problem, if no one else can help, maybe you can hire E2-DR. That’s the name of Honda’s latest prototype disaster relief robot, and as IEEE Spectrum reports, it’s an impressive piece of machinery. How impressive, exactly? Well, according… Read more
- Honda
AI Definitely Didn’t Stop Fake News about the Las Vegas Shooting
As Americans woke Monday to reports of the tragedy in Las Vegas, many were confronted not by accurate news accounts but by untruthful posts from questionable websites.
Ars Technica reports that Google promoted a 4chan post, which incorrectly identified… Read more
- Working Families Party | Flickr
Technology Could Help You Build an Untraceable Gun. Should It?
Just hours before Sunday night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, Texas-based Defense Distributed launched new software that allows people to mill metal handgun bodies at home. The two events are almost certainly unconnected, but it's hard not to consider… Read more
- Defense Distributed
OK, Phone: How Are My Crops Looking?
Some cassava farmers may not be able to tell one plant’s debilitating brown streak from another’s troubling brown leaf spot—but a smartphone-friendly AI can.
Wired reports that researchers have developed a lightweight image-recognition AI that can identify… Read more
Oracle’s New Database Uses AI to Patch Itself
If you can’t trust humans to update your software, teach it to do the job for itself. That’s the thinking at the enterprise software firm Oracle, anyway, which has just announced that its 18c database system now uses machine learning to “automatically… Read more
- Oracle
China’s New Electric Car Rules Are Amazingly Aggressive
This is how you really get an industry to change its ways. Bloomberg reports that China’s government has announced that any automaker producing or importing more than 30,000 cars in China must ensure 10 percent of them are all-electric, plug-in hybrid,… Read more
- Derek Bruff | Flickr
How About a Tattoo That Tells You Your Vitals?
That’s what new smart inks developed to detect dehydration or blood sugar levels could provide. Researchers from Harvard and MIT have developed two inks that change color depending on body chemistry. One turns from green to brown as glucose levels rise,… Read more
- Harvard/MIT